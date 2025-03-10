Teri M. Brown Wins Reader Views Historical Fiction Award Two Years in a Row

Daughters of Green Mountain Gap Gold Award Winner Teri M. Brown

“Daughters of Green Mountain Gap” depicts three generations of mountain women who are healers with conflicting views on modern medicine.

CALABASH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the mountains of North Carolina, wise woman Maggie comes into conflict with her daughter, Carrie Ann, an educated nurse, over the practicalities of traditional medicine in Teri M. Brown’s new novel “Daughters of Green Mountain Gap” (ISBN: 9798891320567, Atmosphere Press 2024).Teri M. Brown has won the Tyler R. Tichelaar Award for Best Historical Fiction in this year’s Reader Views Literary Awards for her novel “Daughters of Green Mountain Gap.” She is the first author to win the award twice and also consecutively, having won last year for her novel “An Enemy Like Me.”“Daughters of Green Mountain Gap” is the story of three women in one family who are all devoted to healing but in different ways. It delves into generational conflict, divided family loyalties, and the power of healing both literally and metaphorically. Set in the early 1890s, the novel depicts a time when modern medicine began to replace homeopathic remedies. Maggie is a traditional healer, known as a “granny woman.” In the backwoods of North Carolina, she uses herbs and wise women’s methods to help her neighbors, along with knowledge from the local Cherokee. Her daughter, Carrie Ann, is a nurse, trained at a college, who views her mother’s methods not only as magical wishing but dangerous when chosen over modern medicine.Caught between the two women is Josie Mae, Carrie Ann’s daughter, who has been largely raised by her grandmother. Josie Mae feels closer to her grandmother and believes in her healing methods, but she is torn by a desire for her mother’s love and approval. The conflict is further fueled because Maggie was unable to heal her husband’s cancer, and Carrie Ann has never forgiven her mother for not taking him to the hospital. Beyond the generational conflict, the novel raises poignant questions about why bad things happen to good people, why death takes some and leaves others behind, and the roles of faith and intuition.Tyler R. Tichelaar, winner of the 2009 Reader Views Best Historical Fiction Award for his novel “Narrow Lives” and the award sponsor since 2010, says, “‘Daughters of Green Mountain Gap’ accomplishes what literature’s true purpose is—to depict the human experience in its most meaningful and complicated ways. I felt for all of the characters and appreciated all their perspectives. Teri M. Brown is not afraid of the gray areas in life and how we can find healing and forgiveness when we embrace them.”Reader Views reviews more than 2,000 books each year by self-published and small press authors. Its Annual Literary Awards recognize the very best of these up-and-coming authors. “Daughters of Green Mountain Gap” joins a series of previous historical fiction winners on such diverse topics as eighteenth-century pirates, opera composers, the Civil War, World War II, the Vietnam War, the founding of Louisiana, and witchcraft in Puritan New England.And “Daughters of Green Mountain Gap” clearly deserves all the recognition it is receiving. Ashley Hooker of Reader Views states the novel “offers the solution that there is a place and purpose for the old and the new…. I related to this concept as I am an Appalachian girl who has spent her life exploring how my granny survived and sought to reconcile that knowledge with what the 21st century has taught me.” So far, the novel has racked up twenty awards, including the 2025 Feathered Quill Book Award for Women’s Fiction, the 2024 Readers Favorite Award for Historical Fiction, and the 2024 International Impact Book Award.ABOUT THE AUTHORBorn in Athens, Greece as an Air Force brat, Teri M. Brown now calls the North Carolina coast home. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, and author who loves word games, reading, bumming on the beach, taking photos, singing in the shower, hunting for bargains, ballroom dancing, playing bridge, and mentoring others. She is also the author of “Sunflowers Beneath the Snow,” “An Enemy Like Me,” and the just released “10 Little Rules for a Double-Butted Adventure.”“Daughters of Green Mountain Gap” (ISBN: 9798891320567, Atmosphere Press 2024) can be purchased through local and online bookstores.For more information, visit www.TeriMBrown.com Publicity contact: www.ReaderViews.com Review copies available upon request.

