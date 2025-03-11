Meatable Strengthens Ties with Meat Industry Making Strategic Hiring Moves and Headlining Events

Real Meat. Real Science. Real Solutions. Maiko van der Meer, Director of Commerce, Meatable Eugene Leong, Head of Asia, Meatable

Meatable is strongly committed to being a partner to the meat industry.” — Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meatable, the leader in cultivated meat technology, is solidifying its position as an ally to the global meat industry by strengthening their team with industry veterans and participating in key industry events. These moves will further collaboration, working alongside traditional meat producers to create a more sustainable future for protein production.

Meatable has made two strategic hires with deep expertise in the meat sector:

Maiko van der Meer began March 1 as the Director of Commerce and will be based in the Netherlands. He brings extensive experience in the meat, fish, poultry and plant-based industry, having led efforts at MOWI, Vion Food Group, 2 Sisters Food Group and Tyson Foods.

Eugene Leong will join the team May 5 and will be based in Singapore, serving as the new Head of Asia for Meatable, expanding the company’s footprint in the rapidly growing Asian market. Leong brings more than 25 years of business experience in flavors and food ingredients, most recently at McCormick and Cargill.

As a testament to its growing recognition and alignment with industry stakeholders, Meatable has been invited to participate in several global events including:

Expana Agri-Food Europe – A premier event showcasing the latest innovations in food and agriculture.

The Economist Sustainability Week – A platform discussing the most pressing sustainability challenges across industries, including food production.

IFFA – The leading international trade fair for the meat industry, emphasizing future-forward solutions for protein production.

World Expo in Japan – A global exhibition focused on sustainable technologies and the future of food.

These invitations underscore Meatable’s role in shaping the future of sustainable protein while working in concert with traditional industry players.

“Meatable is strongly committed to being a partner to the meat industry,” said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable. “Maiko and Eugene are well-positioned to engage in the good work we are doing as collaborators, not competitors, in the meat industry. By leveraging our cutting-edge cultivated meat technology and industry expertise, we are creating real solutions that benefit both businesses and the planet.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.