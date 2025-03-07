Global Airport Lighting Market Set to Soar with Focus on Safety Compliance and Digital Transformation

The global airport lighting market is growing due to LED advancements, offering longer lifespans (50,000+ hours), reducing maintenance and replacement needs.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Airport Lighting Market by Type (Runway, Taxiway, and Apron Lighting Systems), Position (In-Pavement Lighting, Elevated Lighting, and PAPI), and Technology (LED, and Non LED): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the airport lighting market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $1.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

The global airport lighting market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in nighttime operations. Adequate lighting is essential to ensure that operations can continue smoothly during nighttime hours, allowing airlines to maintain their schedules and passengers to travel at their convenience. However, security concerns hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, integration with smart airport technologies offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global airport lighting market.The airport lighting plants market is segmented into type, position, technology, and region. By type, the market is divided into runway, taxiway, and apron lighting systems. As per position, the market is categorized into in-pavement lighting, elevated lighting, and PAPI. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into non-LED and LED. The runway segment is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast period.

Airport lighting are typically located along the edges of the runway and help delineate the runway's boundaries, making it easier for pilots to identify the runway's orientation and alignment, especially at night or in poor visibility conditions. Runway edge lights are usually white, but they may also have different colors to indicate specific portions of the runway, such as red lights to mark the end of the runway or amber lights to highlight displaced thresholds.

The in-pavement lighting segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

One of the primary purposes of in-pavement lighting is to outline the boundaries of runways and taxiways, delineating the safe areas for aircraft movement. This is achieved through the installation of runway edge lights, which are typically embedded along the edges of the runway pavement. These lights emit a steady white or yellow light, depending on the airport's lighting configuration, providing a clear visual reference for pilots to maintain their lateral position during takeoff, landing, and taxiing. By clearly defining the runway boundaries, these lights help prevent runway incursions and ensure aircraft stay within designated areas, reducing the risk of collisions or accidents.LED lighting segment dominated the airport lighting market throughout the forecast periodLED fixtures typically have a lifespan of 50, 000 to 100, 000 hours or more, significantly outlasting incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps. This extended lifespan translates to reduced maintenance requirements and lower replacement costs for airports, as LED lights require fewer replacements over their operational lifetime. Additionally, the durability of LED fixtures makes them more resistant to environmental factors such as vibrations, temperature fluctuations, and moisture, which are common in airport environments.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

The solar cell and modules market is growing rapidly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region due to a combination of supportive government policies, rising energy demand, and decreasing costs of solar technology. Governments in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have implemented favorable policies, including subsidies, tax incentives, and ambitious renewable energy targets, to promote solar adoption. For instance, according to a report published by the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Indian government is providing surplus incentive under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for high efficiency solar modules. The region's growing economies and expanding industrial sectors are driving increased energy consumption, prompting a shift towards sustainable and reliable energy sources. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing and economies of scale have reduced the cost of solar panels, making them more accessible and attractive for both residential and commercial use. The region's abundant solar resources further enhance the viability of solar power, contributing to the market's robust growth in the APAC region.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033Countries across the Asia-Pacific region have made significant investments in airport infrastructure, including lighting systems, to accommodate the growing demand for air travel. China, as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, has heavily invested in modernizing its airports and enhancing their operational capabilities. Major airports such as Beijing Capital International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport are equipped with new lighting systems, including precision approach path indicators (PAPIs), runway edge lights, and taxiway lighting, to support the high volume of aircraft movements.Players: -• Honeywell International Inc.• ADB SAFEGATE• ABB• vosla GmbH• Avlite• Carmanah• Eaton• atg airports limited• Avionics Group• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaAAirport Lighting Market Growth Factors (2024–2030)The Airport Lighting Market is projected to witness steady growth due to rising air traffic, airport infrastructure modernization, and increasing emphasis on safety regulations. Key factors driving the market include:1. Airport Modernization and Expansion ProjectsGlobal investments in airport infrastructure development and expansion projects.Growing number of smart airport initiatives integrating advanced lighting systems.Focus on enhancing runway, taxiway, and apron lighting for improved operational efficiency.2. Stringent Safety RegulationsAdoption of ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) safety standards.Rising demand for precision approach path indicator (PAPI) and runway end identifier lights (REIL) to improve aircraft navigation.3. Energy-Efficient LED Lighting AdoptionTransition from traditional halogen lighting to LED-based lighting systems.Benefits of LED lights such as energy savings, longer lifespan, and low maintenance costs.Increasing preference for solar-powered lighting systems in remote or smaller airports.4. Growth in Air Traffic & Passenger VolumeRising global air passenger traffic post-pandemic recovery.Surge in demand for night-time flight operations requiring enhanced lighting solutions.5. Sustainable and Smart Airport InitiativesImplementation of eco-friendly lighting systems to reduce carbon emissions.Integration of IoT-based smart lighting systems for automated control and monitoring.Demand for solar-powered runway lights in off-grid locations.6. Technological AdvancementsIntroduction of adaptive lighting systems that adjust brightness based on weather and visibility conditions.Use of wireless lighting control systems for improved operational efficiency.Development of heliport and obstruction lighting solutions.7. Emerging Markets and Regional ExpansionRising airport infrastructure investments in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.Government initiatives to improve regional connectivity and develop new airports.

