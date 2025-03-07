MEDIA ADVISORY

Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association Annual General Meeting 2025

What: OECTA Annual General Meeting

Saturday, March 8, to Monday, March 10

Media are invited to hear speakers address the assembly.

Where: Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, Metro Ballroom

1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON

When: Monday, March 10

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Address by Marit Stiles, Leader, Ontario New Democratic Party

OECTA President René Jansen in de Wal will be available for questions following Ms. Stiles’ address.

More than 800 participants will attend the Annual General Meeting as representatives of OECTA’s 45,000 members. Over the course of the three-day meeting, delegates will hear from guest speakers and attend to the business of the Association.

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.









