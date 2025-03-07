Polyprint Filmjet DTF System Now Available from DTGPRO.com

DTGPRO.com Launches Polyprint DTF Printing System

DTGPRO.com Releases Polyprint Filmjet DTF System in the U.S. market

The Polyprint Filmjet DTF System represents a major advancement in direct-to-film printing technology,” — Dimitris Constantinou, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polyprint has unveiled the Filmjet DTF System, a groundbreaking, all-in-one solution for Direct to Film (DTF) printing, now available exclusively at DTGPRO.com. Precision engineered and manufactured in Europe, the Filmjet combines automation, efficiency, and exceptional print quality to meet the demands of high-volume DTF producers.The Filmjet stands as the most automated DTF printing solution on the market today, designed to streamline production processes with Smart System Control, Constant Film Tension, and fully automated powder application and recycling. Its multi-zone curing system and industrial-grade printing speeds ensure reliable, high-quality output while significantly reducing material waste and energy consumption."The Filmjet DTF System represents a major advancement in direct-to-film printing technology," said Dimitris Constantinou, CEO of DTGPRO.com. "We're excited to bring this European-engineered solution to businesses looking to scale their production capabilities."Key Features:Integrated Roll-to-Roll System combining printer, powder applicator, and dryer in one unitAdvanced Automation including smart controls, ink circulation, and powder recyclingHigh-Performance Print Technology featuring four staggered i3200 printheads for superior speed and precisionWith impressive production speeds of up to 258 square feet per hour, the Filmjet offers unmatched scalability and reliability for businesses looking to grow their DTF printing operations.The system is available as a complete turnkey package, which includes RIP software, Filmjet DTF inks, and all necessary consumables. The entire system is backed by a comprehensive 1-year warranty that covers all components, including printheads, ensuring seamless operation and peace of mind for customers.For more information about the Polyprint Filmjet DTF System, visit www.dtgpro.com

