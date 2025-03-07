MDC to hold virtual Modern Sporting Rifle class March 18

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.— Modern sporting rifles, also known as AR- and AK-style rifles, have become very popular with firearm enthusiasts. Many people are starting to hunt with them as well. While capable tools in knowledgeable hands, these rifles also present a few unique challenges that responsible shooters will want to master.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free virtual Modern Sporting Rifle class Tuesday, March 18 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., taught by the staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The program is open to all ages.

This course is designed to provide beginners a hands-on introduction to the safe handling and proper orientation to modern sporting rifle shooting.

“Modern sporting rifles are very popular, and a lot of owners are not aware that they can be used for hunting in Missouri too,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Supervisor, Bryant Hertel.

This program will explore the basics of a modern sporting rifle. Students will learn about adjusting iron sights, zeroing in scopes, and how to safely load and unload them. The class will cover the unique way these firearms cycle, the specialized nomenclature, and identifying all the parts. Care and cleaning will also be covered, along with special considerations when using a modern sporting rifle for hunting.

The Modern Sporting Rifle is a free virtual program; however, each participant must register in advance online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Vv and provide a valid e-mail address to receive an online meeting link. Log in instructions will be provided by email the day of the program. This virtual program will be held via Webex.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.