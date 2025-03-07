Plug-in Mesh Home Battery Debuts from Pila Energy at SXSW

Pila’s Smart Battery Delivers Affordable, Flexible Backup Power for Every Home

AUSTIN, Texas, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SXSW 2025 -- Power outages are happening more often, lasting longer, and leaving homeowners and renters vulnerable. Today at SXSW 2025, Pila Energy introduced the Pila Mesh Home Battery, the first plug-in, modular in-home battery that delivers intelligent, automatic backup power throughout the home.

Pila’s smart backup battery automatically powers essential appliances and rooms during outages—no rewiring, no extension cords, just seamless, integrated backup power for homeowners and renters alike. Unlike gas generators, Pila Batteries are silent, maintenance-free, and work indoors. Pila’s smart mesh technology seamlessly connects multiple batteries throughout the home, coordinating them to store solar or utility power and optimize stored energy for outage protection, bill savings, and more.

Starting at $999 for early access reservation holders, Pila is the most cost-effective home battery. Its modular design lets households expand backup power as needed, eliminating the high upfront costs of traditional systems. Early Access Reservations are now open at www.PilaEnergy.com . Visit Pila Energy at SXSW Expo booth #821 to learn more and see a demonstration.

How Pila Works

Pila batteries plug into standard wall outlets, making them the simplest home battery to install. Consumers place Pila batteries where power matters most—on top of the fridge to keep food safe, in the home office to stay connected, next to the home’s sump pump to prevent flooding, and beyond. Pila’s sleek, compact design was developed in collaboration with award-winning Bould Design to blend seamlessly into any space.

Pila is designed to fit the needs and budget of any home. Start with one battery and expand backup power to more rooms as needed. As more batteries are added, Pila’s smart mesh system seamlessly synchronizes them to manage home power intelligently—just like a Wi-Fi mesh network optimizes home internet.

Each Pila Mesh Home Battery stores 1.6–3.2 kWh of energy, enough to power a fridge, charge phones, and run laptops for up to 2–3 days during an outage. For longer backup, additional Pila batteries can be placed throughout the home, or the Pila Expansion Pack can double the backup time for a specific room or appliance. Pila can recharge daily during an outage when paired with a plug-in solar panel, providing effectively unlimited backup power.

What Sets Pila Apart

First Home Battery Designed as a Flexible Mesh Network. Like Wi-Fi mesh systems that optimize home internet, Pila’s modular batteries work together in the background to optimize energy usage across your home.

Like Wi-Fi mesh systems that optimize home internet, Pila’s modular batteries work together in the background to optimize energy usage across your home. Smart and Affordable Backup Power. Pila lets users add backup power where needed most—without the high upfront cost of traditional systems. With a standard 5-year warranty and 10-year battery lifetime, Pila delivers affordable, long-lasting backup power.

Pila lets users add backup power where needed most—without the high upfront cost of traditional systems. With a standard 5-year warranty and 10-year battery lifetime, Pila delivers affordable, long-lasting backup power. No Rewiring, Easy Expansion. Plug Pila into any standard wall outlet—no rewiring, no complicated setup. Need more power? Adding additional Pila batteries takes seconds. Moving? Just unplug them and bring them with you.

Plug Pila into any standard wall outlet—no rewiring, no complicated setup. Need more power? Adding additional Pila batteries takes seconds. Moving? Just unplug them and bring them with you. Smarter Over Time. The Pila App, available for iOS and Android, provides real-time insights into home energy use, 24/7 monitoring of critical appliances like the fridge, and power outage alerts from anywhere. Free over-the-air updates deliver new features and improvements over time.

The Pila App, available for iOS and Android, provides real-time insights into home energy use, 24/7 monitoring of critical appliances like the fridge, and power outage alerts from anywhere. Free over-the-air updates deliver new features and improvements over time. Sleek, All-in-One Design. Pila combines a safe LFP battery system, controllable smart power outlets, high-power USB charging ports, and a customizable display—all in one compact, elegant form.



Pila’s Mission: Affordable Energy Independence

Growing up in New Orleans, Pila founder Cole Ashman saw firsthand how devastating power outages can be. When Hurricane Katrina hit, entire neighborhoods sat in darkness for days, resulting in thousands of ruined refrigerators piled up on curbs throughout the city—a stark symbol of the nation’s fragile power system.

"I’ll never forget that devastation," Ashman recalls. "Today, outages are even more frequent as our aging grid struggles to keep up with the increasing intensity of natural disasters. Pila aims to change that—to put smart, safe peace of mind within reach for every home and apartment."

As a former SPAN product leader and a Tesla Powerwall engineer, Ashman designed Pila to bring infrastructure-grade energy solutions to everyday homes. "We built Pila at a price point that won’t break the bank while ensuring it has the intelligence to integrate with home energy systems and the power grid."

Investor & Industry Backing

Pila Energy has received early-stage funding from Refactor Capital, Climate Capital, Jetstream, Looking Glass, and R7 Partners.

"At Refactor, we back companies improving efficiency and scale in their respective industries. Pila's smart battery system represents the next generation of home energy control and resilience, poised to disrupt the market," said Zal Bilimoria, Founding Partner at Refactor. "We are very impressed with Pila’s innovative vision and the speed at which they have realized the product. With increased natural disasters, our homes and most essential electrical infrastructure must become energy-independent and grid-supportive over the next decade."

Pre-Order Now – The Smartest, Most Affordable Home Battery

Pila Mesh Home Batteries are now available for pre-order in the U.S. with a $99 reservation. Pre-orders are available now at www.PilaEnergy.com , with shipping expected by the end of the year. Learn more about Pila’s mission at www.PilaEnergy.com/mission .

Note to reporters: Images available here and Video available here .

About Pila Energy

Pila Energy is creating the next generation of home batteries, making reliable backup power and smart energy management widely accessible to households. With a sleek plug-in design and networked intelligence, Pila batteries seamlessly integrate into any home and turn everyday appliances into smart power hubs. Pila’s mission is to empower homes with greater energy independence while strengthening the resilience of the grid. For more information, visit PilaEnergy.com.





Media Contact:

Kelly Communications

Kathryn@kellycommunications.org

The Crooks Group

Julie@thecrooksgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1626fb5-0234-4d1a-b22b-a7df05d32e15

Pila Mesh Home Battery Introducing the Pila Mesh Home Battery, the smart, automatic, home backup battery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.