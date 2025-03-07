SEALSQ Post-Quantum Secure Chip Safeguards Crypto Wallets Against Emerging Quantum Threats

Geneva, Switzerland, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Innovative Hardware Solution Ensures Long-Term Security for Digital Assets in the Post-Quantum Era



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the launch of its QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Chip, a cutting-edge solution designed to protect cryptocurrency wallets from the emerging threat of quantum computing. With quantum advancements posing a significant risk to conventional cryptographic security, SEALSQ’s innovative technology provides an essential safeguard against future quantum-enabled attacks.

Addressing the Quantum Threat to Crypto Security

Cryptocurrencies rely on asymmetric cryptography, using public and private key pairs to secure digital assets. However, rapid progress in quantum computing threatens to undermine existing encryption standards, potentially enabling attackers to derive private keys from exposed public keys. This could lead to large-scale breaches, unauthorized fund access, and compromised blockchain security.

A common misconception is that offline (cold storage) wallets are immune to quantum attacks. However, once a transaction is made, the public key is revealed on the blockchain, making it susceptible to quantum decryption techniques. Similarly, quantum-enabled adversaries could forge digital signatures, manipulate smart contracts, or disrupt blockchain consensus mechanisms such as Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS), ultimately endangering the integrity of decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum Solution

SEALSQ’s QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Chip leverages quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, including those recommended by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), to safeguard digital wallets and blockchain applications against quantum computing threats. Key features include:

Quantum-Resistant Public-Key Cryptography : Implements post-quantum encryption protocols to protect wallets and digital signatures from quantum attacks.

: Implements post-quantum encryption protocols to protect wallets and digital signatures from quantum attacks. Tamper-Resistant Hardware : Secure enclave ensures private keys remain protected from physical and cyber threats.

: Secure enclave ensures private keys remain protected from physical and cyber threats. Enhanced Blockchain Security : Defends against unauthorized transactions, smart contract exploits, and potential blockchain consensus manipulation.

: Defends against unauthorized transactions, smart contract exploits, and potential blockchain consensus manipulation. Seamless Integration: Designed for integration into hardware wallets, cryptocurrency exchanges, and financial institutions, enabling a smooth transition to quantum-safe security.

Mitigating the “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” Risk

With adversaries already collecting encrypted blockchain data to decrypt once quantum computers reach maturity (a strategy known as “harvest now, decrypt later”), SEALSQ’s QS7001 chip provides a proactive solution to ensure long-term security. By integrating quantum-resistant cryptography today, crypto holders, financial institutions, and blockchain developers can fortify their systems before the threat materializes.

A Call for Industry-Wide Adoption

“As quantum computing advances, the need for quantum-resistant security solutions becomes more urgent,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “The QS7001 chip represents a critical step forward in ensuring that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology remain secure in the post-quantum era. We urge wallet providers, exchanges, and blockchain networks to start integrating post-quantum security measures now, to protect digital assets for the future.”

SEALSQ is actively collaborating with blockchain innovators, financial institutions, and cybersecurity experts to implement quantum-resistant encryption across digital asset ecosystems. The company will showcase its post-quantum security technology at upcoming industry events and work closely with partners to drive early adoption.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

