VERSES® to Present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference March 16-18th

CEO Gabriel René Speaking on “AI-Life After Deepseek” Panel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent software systems, announces that CEO and Founder Gabriel René and CFO James Christodoulou will be attending and presenting at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 16th-18th, 2025. Mr. René will be speaking on the panel titled “AI - Life After Deepseek: AI CEO's Speak” from 8:00am-8:55am PT (11:00am-11:55am ET) on Tuesday, March 18th and participating in 1-on-1 meetings.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1, small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from approximately 450 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit: https://ibn.fm/Roth2025Registration

The live audio webcast and replay of the panel will be available here: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth50/ and in the investor relations section of the VERSES website at VERSES.AI .

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn , and X .

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

On behalf of the Company

Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc.

Press Inquiries: press@verses.ai

Investor Relations Inquiries

U.S., Matthew Selinger, Partner, Integrous Communications, mselinger@integcom.us 415-572-8152

Canada, Leo Karabelas, President, Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca 416-543-3120

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.