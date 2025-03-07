Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BELGRADE, Mont., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the market close.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and the business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-579-2543 or 785-424-1789. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at htt p s://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

An audio replay will be available through March 20, 2025, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11158317. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridg e raerospace.com .

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://w w w.bridgera e rospace.com .

Investor Contacts

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com

