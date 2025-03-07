Greenpeace MENA Commends Egypt’s Decision to Introduce Fees on Producers to Reduce Single-Use Plastic Bags

CAIRO, EGYPT, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Egyptian government has issued the decision 662 /2025 to classify plastic shopping bags as products subject to the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy, where producers are held responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products, extending to post-consumer waste, under the Waste Management Law (Law No. 202 of 2020).As a result, producers will be required to pay fees to government entities in exchange for the safe disposal of waste generated from these bags. The decision, set to be implemented starting June 3rd, 2025, was made in response to a request from the Ministry of Environment to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags.Commenting on the decision, Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa ’s Executive Director Ghiwa Nakat said:“Egypt’s decision to limit the use of single-use plastic bags is a significant and commendable step in the right direction and rightfully places the responsibility on producers for the full lifecycle of their products, from production to disposal. Meanwhile, government agencies would be committed to safely disposing of the plastic waste, ensuring accountability and waste reduction. This move reflects a growing commitment to tackle plastic pollution at its source and protect our environment for future generations.”She added that “As the final negotiations to develop an international legally binding treaty on plastic pollution (INC5.2) approach, Egypt’s progress sends a message that effective action is possible. By embracing policies that reduce plastic waste and ensure accountability, Egypt is setting a positive example for other countries to follow. We encourage Egyptian leaders to continue this momentum by championing a strong and ambitious Global Plastics Treaty, one that significantly reduces plastic production, phases out single-use plastics, encourages reuse targets, and one that advocates for strong financial mechanisms that ensure a fair and equitable transition to a zero-waste economy.“This is a moment of opportunity. With regional leadership and global collaboration, we can turn the tide on plastic pollution and build a future free from plastic waste,” Nakat concluded.

