International Franchise, National Stone, Sand & Gravel, and Calif. Hotel & Lodging Associations Join FEUSA

Associations Help Family Enterprise USA Reach Over One Million Family Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three major associations, representing a large number of family businesses, have joined Family Enterprise USA, the voice of family business on Capitol Hill, to help it advocate on behalf of their members’ family businesses.The three groups joining are the International Franchise Association, the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, and the California Hotel & Lodging Association.All three are part of a growing list of associations and alliances teaming with Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA) as Association Members to help advocate for America’s number one private employer, family businesses. As a result of these three new associations, along with 14 other associations, FEUSA now reaches of over one million family businesses throughout the country.The International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide, represents approximately 830,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.8 million direct jobs and $896.9 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, or nearly three percent of the Gross Domestic Product. It’s based in Washington, D.C.The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA), based in Alexandria, Va., is the national trade association for the aggregates industry, and specializes in federal policy advocacy.The NSSGA represents its members on policies that allow aggregates producers, and industries supporting them, the resources needed for infrastructure, roadways, and buildings throughout the U.S. The aggregates Industry employs over 100,000 workers and generates 70% of gravel and sand produced in the country.The California Hotel and Lodging Association (CHLA) represents more than 6,000 hotels, motels, and boutique inns in the state. Its members employ more than 235,000 workers in California and is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation.CHLA, established in 1893 and based in Sacramento, is also a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association.Power of Family Enterprises“We’re excited to have these three important associations join us in our efforts to advocate on Capitol Hill for family enterprises,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and the Policy and Taxation Group, both are non-profit advocates for either family businesses, family offices, and successful individuals. “ Our joint goals are to educate our legislators on the size and power of family-owned businesses and franchises,” she said. “We need to let them know of the damaging tax and economic policies that can affect these important parts of our economy.”International Franchise AssociationIFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising.The announcement today demonstrates the growing awareness on Capitol Hill of the importance of family-owned and operated businesses, including many franchisees, which account for $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. economy, according to research.“IFA is pleased to join Family Enterprise USA in their efforts to advocate on Capitol Hill for family-owned franchise establishments,” said Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO. “The franchise business model is responsible for the creation of hundreds of thousands of family-owned small businesses, and we look forward to working with FEUSA on policy solutions to break down barriers to business growth and keep local franchise businesses strong and healthy.”National Stone, Sand & Gravel AssociationNSSGA, the aggregates industry’s voice in the nation’s capital, represents its members and the aggregates industry through communications with legislators and the media. It also offers member communications to keep members informed and updated through newsletters, alerts, and a bi-monthly magazine.In addition, NSSGA brings together aggregates producers, manufacturers & service providers, and industrial sand producers to prioritize issues important to the aggregate materials industry.California Hotel and Lodging AssociationThe CHLA’s mission is to protect the rights and interests of the lodging industry. CHLA was established over 130 years ago to represent the state’s burgeoning hotel and lodging industry.The focus of CHLA is on governmental advocacy, professional education, and industry communication programs on behalf of its membership. In 2007, it merged with the California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns (CABBI). CHLA represents the state’s lodging industry as the largest and most influential lodging industry association in the country.All FEUSA Association Members have access to FEUSA’s full offering of benefits, including content, expert insights, and access to events, including access to the bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus meeting.The next Congressional Family Business Caucus meeting will be held March 11, 2025, on Capitol Hill.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.About the National Stone, Sand & Gravel AssociationThe National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association is the national trade association for the aggregates industry, specializing in federal policy advocacy. NSSGA advocates for policies that allow aggregates producers and the industries that support them the opportunity to access and produce the aggregates needed to build America. NSSGA offers effective and meaningful opportunities to make aggregates producers’ voices stand out on Capitol Hill. The aggregates industry, employing over 100,000 workers, relies on NSSGA to bring together aggregates producers, manufacturers & service providers and industrial sand producers to form a multi-faceted membership that represents the needs and priorities of the aggregate materials industry. For information on becoming a member of NSSGA, contact memberservices@nssga.org. NSSGA is based in Alexandria, Va.About the California Hotel & Lodging AssociationThe California Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for California's more than 6,000 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 235,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to www.calodging.com

