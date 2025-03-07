PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) to participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference on March 16-18, 2025, in California

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 37th Annual ROTH Conference at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, CA March 16-18, 2025.

PodcastOne President, Kit Gray and CFO, Ryan Carhart will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on site during this annual invitation-only event.

37th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 16-18, 2025

Location: Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, CA

Format: In-person, one-on-one

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PodcastOne management, please contact your Roth sales representative or you may also email your request to PODC@mzgroup.us or call Chris Donovan at (914) 352-5853.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

Press Contacts :

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com

IR Contact

Chris Donovan

914-352-5853

PODC@mzgroup.us

