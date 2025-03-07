RCP responds to University of Oxford review on physician associates (PAs)

Dr Hilary Williams, chair of the RCP oversight group for activity related to PAs (PAOG), said:

‘The RCP will respond to the Leng review. Our focus is on ensuring that patient safety and high-quality medical training are prioritised in the debate over the role of PAs.

‘Our position is that we need a nationally agreed scope and ceiling of practice for PAs. They should only be supervised by senior doctors, their role should not have a negative impact on training opportunities for resident doctors, and they should clearly introduce and explain their role in all clinical settings.

‘Evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the PA role through gathering data and evidence is essential if the NHS intends to make the case for further development and investment in the medical associate professions. The Greenhalgh–McKee review highlights the need for more research in this area. This supports the position taken by RCP fellows last year, when 96% voted to contribute actively to generating an evidence base and evaluation framework around the introduction of PAs.

‘PAs and resident doctors have been let down by a lack of coherent, joined-up oversight from national bodies over the past decade. NHS England must now review the projections for growth in the number of PAs in the Long Term Workforce Plan. The lack of a national strategy for the introduction and implementation of the PA role has led to inconsistency of governance, scope, supervision and educational standards across NHS trusts/health boards and has contributed to a wider sense of dissatisfaction in the medical workforce, with many resident doctors left feeling undervalued.

‘The NHS needs to invest in doctors who are trained to make complex decisions about patient care. Otherwise, we risk patients getting caught in endless cycles of tests and appointments, and that's no good for anyone.’