Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market : USD 58.61 Billion Revenue by 2031

The U.S. accounted for 26.4% of the market share in the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market in 2020.

Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market - Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of nearly 6.1% during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market generated $33,396.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $58,615.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1398 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market based on product type, consumer, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped into to achieve growth in the coming years.By product type, the skin care segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the oral care segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Hair care, makeup & color cosmetics, and others segments are also discussed in the report.By consumer, the women segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. Furthermore, the men segment would display the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (110 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/009d626c195285e60a1d5d9717bdb792 By distribution channel, the drug stores segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. On the other hand, the online sales segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, brand outlets, and others (multi-level marketing, concept stores, and others) segments are also studied in the report.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region would display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1398 The key market players analyzed in the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market report include Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.Estée Lauder Companies Inc.L'Occitane en ProvenceArbonne International LLCAubrey OrganicsAmway CorporationYves RocherBurt's BeesL’Oréal InternationalWeleda𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

