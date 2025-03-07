Digital Video Advertising Market Growth Analysis and Top Companies | Achieving USD $712.6 Billion by 2031

Digital Video Advertising Market Value

The global rise in connected TV adoption is driving brands and marketers toward digital video advertising, fueling market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the digital video advertising market was valued at $53.23 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $712.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% from 2021 to 2031.Digital video advertising is the process of displaying ads either inside online video content, usually before, during or after a video stream, known as pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll or as standalone ads. In addition, the majority of video ads are bought, sold and displayed programmatically using various targeting methods and may also include interactive elements.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 303 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13163 Furthermore, increase in usage of digital media and growing adoption from the e-commerce sector is boosting the growth of the digital video advertising market. In addition, the increase in global penetration of smartphones and internet is positively impacting the growth of the digital video advertising market. However, the risk of security incidents on networks and the high costs of digital video advertising is hampering the digital video advertising market growth. On the contrary, rising innovations in the digital advertising Industry are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the digital video advertising market forecastDepending on industry vertical, the retail industry segment holds the largest digital video advertising market share as it allows brands and marketers to identify and analyze search results using cookies, which gives retailers an in-depth understanding of peoples’ needs and demands. However, the media and entertainment segment are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing penetration of social media platforms , which allow media houses to expand their distribution of content by offering digital content licensing and production rights.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-video-advertising-market/purchase-options Region-wise, the digital video advertising market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to, high penetration rate of smartphones. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of smart devices, OTT platforms, social media platforms.The digital video advertising market has witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to advertisers increasingly turning to digital video advertising as a result of technological improvements and changing customer behavior. Furthermore, individuals are increasingly adopting visual media via venues other than traditional cable and satellite TVs. Non-traditional platforms, such as computers, mobile phones, OTT media platforms, and social media applications, are allowing advertisers to improve their service delivery techniques and open new revenue streams for marketers and broadcasters.In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in changes in model performance, as more continuous monitoring and validation is required to mitigate various types of risks, compared to static validation and testing methods, which, in turn, drive the development of advanced technology models. In addition, with rapid digital transformation, various governments have introduced stringent regulations to protect end users' data such as The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulates the content of digital video advertising industry and disclosures made in privacy policies through Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair and deceptive acts or practices, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13163 Thus, governments in various countries have taken strict actions toward the defaulters of COVID-19 regulations, and natural language processing technology is helping end-users to scan their internal policies as well as Ads that cause economic injury, and comply with different regulatory policies. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is making it even harder for larger companies to keep pace, and even more difficult for midsize and smaller companies to adopt AI technologies, owing to long development timelines and high investment requirements.The integration of advanced technologies such as AI and other digital technology models is helping the industries to improve various aspects of a company such as perception, reasoning, learning, and problem solving of the human mind for detecting and predicting risks, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2021, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a China-based technology corporation, along with Wavemaker, a South Africa-based regional division media company, launched an innovative digital advertising platform to roll out HUAWEI Ads.The Huawei Digital Platform for digital transformation uses AI, video, big data, and security for data convergence, operational issues, and new business value. Moreover, various public and private entities are expected to come together to create ecosystems to share data for multiple use cases under a common regulatory and cybersecurity framework, which, in turn, is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13163 The key players profiled in the digital video advertising market analysis are Advertise.com, Conversant Solutions, LLC., Tremor International Ltd., SpotX Inc, Viant Technology LLC, Legacy Pro Co LLC, MultiVisionDigital, PubMatic, Inc., WebFX, and Levitate Media, LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the digital video advertising industry.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.