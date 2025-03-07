UCLOUDLINK Receives Approval for Pilot Operations of Value-Added Telecoms Services from MIIT

HONG KONG, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it was one of the first batch of 13 foreign-invested companies to receive approval for pilot operations of value-added telecommunications services by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (the “MIIT”). With the approval, UCLOUDLINK will be permitted to engage in value-added telecommunications services such as internet access and information services in China.

The 13 foreign-invested companies approved for this pilot program are predominantly affiliates of well-known multinational corporations, including Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, Airbus, and HSBC. Companies that received approval are expected to provide Chinese consumers with a more diverse range of telecom services and products to stimulate market vitality, enhance service quality and standards, and better meet the growing digital lifestyle needs of the Chinese public.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, said, “Being included in the first batch of foreign-invested companies to receive approval from the MIIT underscores the MIIT’s confidence in our innovative technological capabilities and business model to service the growing digital lifestyle needs of the public - a direct reflection of our slogan, “Better Connection Empowers Better Life”. This approval will create significant opportunities for us to further expand our business lines and enrich our product portfolio. We will capitalize on this going forward by actively exploring new business models, developing value-added telecom services, and contribute to the industry’s high-quality development.”

As of the end of February 2025, China had over 2,400 foreign-invested telecommunications enterprises.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

Daniel Gao

Tel: +852-2180-6111

E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com





Investor Relations:

Christensen Advisory

Christian Arnell, Managing Director

Tel: +852-2117-0861

E-mail: ucloudlink@christensencomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.