Best Way To Learn A Language (2025): Mondly Recognized as Superior to Traditional Methods by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global communication becomes increasingly essential, innovative language-learning solutions continue to gain traction. Mondly, a leading digital language-learning platform and part of Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, has been recognized as the best way to learn a language by Expert Consumers for its modern approach, which offers an alternative to traditional methods.

Expert Consumers highlighted Mondly’s ability to make language acquisition more accessible and engaging. The recognition underscores the growing demand for interactive and flexible tools that cater to diverse learning styles.

“Mondly’s structured approach, emphasis on practical conversation, and integration of emerging technologies set it apart from traditional language-learning methods,” said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson from Expert Consumers. “The platform’s use of AI-driven chatbots, and speech recognition offers an effective and adaptable learning experience.”

Gamified, practical language lessons

Mondly provides language learners with a dynamic, structured, and gamified platform, offering 41 languages with the option to learn from any 34 supported languages rather than relying solely on English. The platform’s interactive, game-like interface incorporates daily lessons, weekly quizzes, and monthly challenges, rewarding progress and promoting consistency while allowing users to advance at their own pace. Lessons are designed to develop vocabulary, reinforce pronunciation, and encourage real-world conversations through native audio recordings, speech recognition technology, and engaging gamification elements that keep learners motivated.

Another key component of Mondly’s approach is its AI-powered chatbot, which guides learners through simulated conversations without requiring strict reliance on speech recognition. This feature enables users to practice speaking naturally, reducing the challenges often associated with pronunciation-based learning tools. Mondly also offers a separate virtual reality (VR) experience, providing an immersive environment where learners can engage in realistic language scenarios.

Mondly’s commitment to innovation has been widely recognized. It was named App of the Year by Facebook, selected as Best New App by Apple, and featured as an Editor’s Choice by CNN. Forbes praised the platform as “a practical approach to language learning likely to be widely adopted.” With over 125 million downloads, Mondly has established itself as a leading choice among language learners worldwide.

Beyond individual users, the platform also serves businesses through Mondly by Pearson for Business, offering industry-specific language training aligned with Pearson’s Global Scale of Languages. This program equips professionals with the linguistic skills necessary for cross-border collaboration and career advancement.

The recognition by Expert Consumers reflects broader trends in digital education. Traditional classroom-based learning models often struggle to accommodate busy schedules and varied learning preferences. As remote learning and self-paced education become more common, platforms that integrate technology-driven learning tools are proving to be more adaptable and effective.

Mondly’s pricing structure offers options for various learning needs. A free version includes access to daily lessons and basic features, while the premium version unlocks comprehensive learning resources, including grammar tools, conjugation tables, and specialized business language content. A monthly subscription is available for $11.99, while a yearly plan costs $69.99. A lifetime subscription provides full access for as low as $104.99, making it a cost-effective choice for long-term learners.

With growing interest in flexible and immersive learning experiences, Mondly continues to provide a practical solution for those seeking to master a new language. The recognition from Expert Consumers highlights the shift toward more interactive and adaptable educational tools, reinforcing the value of technology in language acquisition.

