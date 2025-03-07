YRC Analyzes Lenskart’s Success in Dubai: Three Key Insights for Thriving in a Competitive Market

How to make a mark in Dubai's competitive market like Lenskart did – Three Important Observations

YRC shares three key insights on building a brand in Dubai, inspired by Lenskart’s success.

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

In this communiqué, the team of omnichannel business consultants of 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺 – YourRetailCoach (YRC) presents a picture of what it takes to enter and establish as a brand in Dubai's uber and competitive retail landscape over three points of observations while drawing parallels from the success case of eyewear brand Lenskart.

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

Often referred to as a global shopping destination for customers from all over the world, Dubai is home to almost every big fashion and luxury brand and some of the grandest malls in the world. Certain characteristics like sophisticated architecture, grand design, large spaces, soothing ambience, and world-class hospitality and customer service are common in all retail outlets intending to position themselves as premium brands in their respective sectors. Domestic and international brands and businesses targeting to put a foot in Dubai's premium retail space cannot avoid these prevalent benchmarks. Lenskart scores aye and high on these benchmarks leading to the creation of a premium shopping environment for its customers.

As a business fundamental, when it comes to deciding on the nature and quality of the shopping environment, the first prerogative is to resemble and fit into the prevailing market standards. A brand that sees itself in the premium segment must first assess the standards maintained by other similar and competing brands.

With a long history of delivering premium 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 , YRC maintains that availing professional assistance can help quickly get to the right solutions at the first go for a relatively long term as store layout and design once cemented cannot be easily changed.

𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

The similarity of target segments provides a significant edge in replicating success in new markets. Lenskart's success in a diverse market like India provides strong reasons to believe that it has a solid understanding of a wide range of customer segments.

To be a successful brand in South Asia indirectly takes a business closer to having a good understanding of a very big market.

People from South Asia present a strong community in the UAE especially, Dubai. This gives Lenskart the edge of familiarity with a large market segment in Dubai.

𝗢𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆

Dubai represents one of the highest smartphone and internet penetration rates (along with eCommerce shopping) in the world hinting towards a high presence of a tech-savvy population. On the other hand, Dubai is a place known for its world-class brick-and-mortar retail environment. In such a market, it becomes difficult for retail and eCommerce businesses to avoid adopting an omnichannel strategy. Lenskart's omnichannel presence and operations in Dubai are a testament to that. As a service provider of 𝗼𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 , YRC maintains that adopting omnichannel is a smart and necessary move (in relevant ways) in today's retail online and offline markets.

Strategic partnerships with renowned local/regional organisations are also an important factor as they can help new players quickly gain attention and traction.

What is Omnichannel Retailing? | Omnichannel for Retailing? | #retail #omnichannel #ecommerce

