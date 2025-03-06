Senate Bill 387 Printer's Number 332
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - both, and may release on parole any offender to whom the
power to parole is granted to the board by this chapter,
except an offender condemned to death or serving life
imprisonment for first degree murder, whenever in its
opinion:
(i) The best interests of the offender justify or
require that the offender be paroled.
(ii) It does not appear that the interests of the
Commonwealth will be injured by the offender's parole.
* * *
(3) The power to parole granted under this section to
the board may not be exercised in the board's discretion at
any time before, but only after, the expiration of the
minimum term of imprisonment fixed by the court in its
sentence or by the Board of Pardons in a sentence which has
been reduced by commutation[.], subject to the following:
(i) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757 (relating to
consecutive sentences of total confinement for multiple
offenses) and except for an incarcerated person sentenced
to life imprisonment under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9711 (relating to
sentencing procedure for murder of the first degree), in
the case of an incarcerated person sentenced to life
imprisonment, the board may grant parole only after a
period of at least 25 years has elapsed since the
beginning date of the incarceration of the incarcerated
person.
(ii) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, in the case
of an incarcerated person sentenced under 18 Pa.C.S. §
1102.1(c)(1) (relating to sentence of persons under the
age of 18 for murder, murder of an unborn child and
20250SB0387PN0332 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.