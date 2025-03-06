Senate Bill 387 Printer's Number 332

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - both, and may release on parole any offender to whom the

power to parole is granted to the board by this chapter,

except an offender condemned to death or serving life

imprisonment for first degree murder, whenever in its

opinion:

(i) The best interests of the offender justify or

require that the offender be paroled.

(ii) It does not appear that the interests of the

Commonwealth will be injured by the offender's parole.

* * *

(3) The power to parole granted under this section to

the board may not be exercised in the board's discretion at

any time before, but only after, the expiration of the

minimum term of imprisonment fixed by the court in its

sentence or by the Board of Pardons in a sentence which has

been reduced by commutation[.], subject to the following:

(i) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757 (relating to

consecutive sentences of total confinement for multiple

offenses) and except for an incarcerated person sentenced

to life imprisonment under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9711 (relating to

sentencing procedure for murder of the first degree), in

the case of an incarcerated person sentenced to life

imprisonment, the board may grant parole only after a

period of at least 25 years has elapsed since the

beginning date of the incarceration of the incarcerated

person.

(ii) Notwithstanding 42 Pa.C.S. § 9757, in the case

of an incarcerated person sentenced under 18 Pa.C.S. §

1102.1(c)(1) (relating to sentence of persons under the

age of 18 for murder, murder of an unborn child and

