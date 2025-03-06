Senate Bill 402 Printer's Number 349

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - one or more of the following:

(i) A physician who holds a license to practice

under the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, or the act of

October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known as the

Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.

(ii) A physician assistant who holds a license to

practice under the Medical Practice Act or the

Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.

(iii) A school nurse as defined in section 1401.

(iv) A registered nurse who holds a license to

practice professional nursing under the act of May 22,

1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing

Law.

(5) Training provided in accordance with the

manufacturer's instructions, the student's health care

provider's instructions and guidelines established as

specified under this section shall be deemed adequate

training for purposes of this section.

(m) Reporting and records.--

(1) The school or charter school administrator or, if

the administrator is not available, another school staff

member shall notify the credentialed school nurse assigned to

the school district or charter school if an employee at the

school site provides emergency medical assistance.

(2) If a credentialed school nurse is not assigned to

the school district or charter school, the school or charter

school administrator or, if the administrator is not

available, another school staff member shall notify the

superintendent of the school district or the superintendent's

20250SB0402PN0349 - 11 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30