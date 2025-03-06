Senate Bill 402 Printer's Number 349
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - one or more of the following:
(i) A physician who holds a license to practice
under the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, or the act of
October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known as the
Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.
(ii) A physician assistant who holds a license to
practice under the Medical Practice Act or the
Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.
(iii) A school nurse as defined in section 1401.
(iv) A registered nurse who holds a license to
practice professional nursing under the act of May 22,
1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing
Law.
(5) Training provided in accordance with the
manufacturer's instructions, the student's health care
provider's instructions and guidelines established as
specified under this section shall be deemed adequate
training for purposes of this section.
(m) Reporting and records.--
(1) The school or charter school administrator or, if
the administrator is not available, another school staff
member shall notify the credentialed school nurse assigned to
the school district or charter school if an employee at the
school site provides emergency medical assistance.
(2) If a credentialed school nurse is not assigned to
the school district or charter school, the school or charter
school administrator or, if the administrator is not
available, another school staff member shall notify the
superintendent of the school district or the superintendent's
