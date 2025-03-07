A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award Announces Last Call for Global Entries

Interface Awards 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Interface , Interaction and User Experience Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition, has announced its final call for entries, with last submissions being accepted until March 30, 2025. The award program, established in 2008, stands as a highly regarded platform recognizing excellence in interface design, user experience, and digital innovation. This competition provides a distinguished stage for interface designers, digital innovators, and creative agencies to showcase their achievements on an international scale.The significance of this award extends beyond recognition, addressing crucial contemporary needs in digital interaction and user experience. Notable past laureates include Eugenio Bini for the Nova App, Arvin Maleki for Nova Pilot Automotive HMI Design, and Alex Pan Yong for English and Numbers AW Smartwatch Face. These winning works demonstrate exceptional innovation in solving complex interface challenges while enhancing user engagement and accessibility. The competition has consistently highlighted designs that advance industry standards and improve daily digital interactions.The competition encompasses multiple categories, including interface design, interaction design, user experience design, mobile app interfaces, and website design. Submissions are welcomed from individuals, teams, and companies worldwide, with works created within the past decade being eligible. The submission process involves a preliminary evaluation followed by nomination, requiring comprehensive documentation including high-resolution images and detailed project descriptions. Key dates include the last submission deadline of March 30, 2025, with results announcement scheduled for May 1st, 2025.Entries undergo rigorous evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The assessment criteria include user experience optimization, visual hierarchy implementation, innovative functionality, accessibility considerations, and responsiveness across devices. Each submission receives a thorough evaluation based on twenty distinct criteria, ensuring a comprehensive and fair assessment of all entries.Winners receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize package, including the prestigious A' Design Award winner logo license, recognition at the gala-night ceremony in Como Lake, Italy, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. Additional benefits encompass global press coverage, exhibition opportunities, and extensive PR campaigns, providing winners with significant international exposure and recognition within the interface design community.The A' Interface Design Award serves a vital role in advancing society through the promotion of superior digital experiences. By recognizing and celebrating excellence in interface design, the competition motivates creators to develop more intuitive, accessible, and user-friendly digital solutions that enhance daily interactions and improve quality of life for users worldwide.Interface designers, digital agencies, software developers, and creative professionals interested in participating in this prestigious competition may learn more at:About A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award represents a significant platform for recognizing excellence in digital interface design. The competition welcomes submissions from designers, agencies, and companies worldwide, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions and creative capabilities. Through its comprehensive evaluation process and international exposure, the award aims to advance the interface design industry while promoting designs that enhance user experience and accessibility.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award stands as an international juried design competition dedicated to promoting excellence across all design disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition evaluates entries through a rigorous blind peer-review process, maintaining high standards of fairness and professionalism. The award program aims to advance society through good design by motivating creators to develop superior products and solutions that benefit the global community. Through its philanthropic mission, A' Design Award strives to create positive impact by recognizing and promoting designs that enhance quality of life and contribute to a better future.

