Bitget Wallet Adds Support for Sahara AI Testnet, Expanding Access to Decentralized AI

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has added support for the Sahara AI Testnet, allowing users to connect to the network and interact with its decentralized AI ecosystem. This integration provides Bitget Wallet users with access to Sahara AI’s test environment as the platform explores AI applications in blockchain.

Users can now add the Sahara AI Testnet directly through Bitget Wallet and claim test tokens via the Sahara AI Faucet on the Discover DApp page. This integration allows users to interact with AI-driven blockchain applications as decentralized AI networks continue to develop. By supporting the testnet, Bitget Wallet expands the range of networks available to its users and provides early access to projects exploring AI and Web3 technologies.

Sahara AI is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain focused on decentralizing AI development through blockchain and privacy-preserving technologies. The platform aims to create a transparent and accessible AI economy by decentralizing ownership and governance of AI assets. Its testnet allows participants to contribute to data collection and refinement, with a mainnet launch planned for the third quarter of 2025.

"As AI and blockchain evolve, decentralized AI platforms are an area of growing interest in Web3," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By supporting the Sahara AI Testnet, we are providing users with access to a developing AI ecosystem and the opportunity to engage with emerging blockchain applications."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27502c7d-2015-4736-9d7f-03c05126a777

Bitget Wallet Adds Support for Sahara AI Testnet Bitget Wallet Adds Support for Sahara AI Testnet, Expanding Access to Decentralized AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.