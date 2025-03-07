Generic Drug Market Size Will Achieve USD 795.68 Billion By 2032 – Data Analysis by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Generic Drug Market size was USD 360.84 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments in Research & Development (R&D) in the pharmaceutical sector, and technological advancements in the generic drug are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The latest Generic Drug Market study, blends in qualitative and quantitative research techniques to present vital data on the competitive landscape for the period of 2024 – 2032.The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor to the dynamically altered market scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

One of the primary factors driving the generic drug market is the increasing number of patent expirations of blockbuster branded drugs. As patents expire, pharmaceutical companies can introduce cost-effective generic versions, leading to increased competition and lower prices for consumers. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the use of generic drugs, such as the FDA’s Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA) in the U.S. and similar regulations in Europe and Asia, are fueling market expansion. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, has also increased the demand for affordable medications, further boosting the market. Moreover, advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, regulatory approvals, and biosimilar development are contributing to the rapid growth of the generic drug industry.

Restraints in the Market

Despite its strong growth potential, the generic drug market faces several challenges. Stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes can delay the entry of generic drugs into the market, affecting profitability for manufacturers. Additionally, price erosion due to intense competition among generic drug manufacturers reduces profit margins. Concerns about drug quality, safety, and counterfeiting in some regions have also created skepticism among consumers and healthcare providers. Moreover, legal battles over patent litigations and exclusivity rights can hinder the timely availability of generics. The impact of supply chain disruptions, raw material shortages, and pricing pressures further pose challenges for manufacturers, especially in emerging markets.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Mylan N.V., Abbott., AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, GSK plc, Baxter., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Group AG, and Novartis AG

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Generic Drug Market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Generic Drug Market

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Generic Drug Market , as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Generic Drug Market with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Generic Drug Market Segmentation Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global generic drug market on the basis of manufacturer type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and region:

Manufacturer Type outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pure Generic drug

Branded Generic drug

Route of administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oral

Parentral

Topical

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Infectious Disease

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Dermatology

Oncology

Respiratory

Arthritis

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Providers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

