A Nation’s Fate Hangs in the Balance in Pawn to King’s End—A New Historical Thriller

Pawn to King’s End Douglas A. Gosselin

Pawn to King’s End: A Gripping Historical Thriller of Espionage, War, and Survival

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Douglas A. Gosselin is thrilled to announce the release of Pawn to King’s End (Secrets of the Republic), an action-packed historical fiction novel filled with espionage, war, and high-stakes survival. Inspired by true events and real letters sent to George Washington, this mystery, thriller & suspense novel brings the hidden world of Revolutionary War spies to life.Set against the brutal backdrop of the American Revolution and the Acadian expulsion, Pawn to King’s End follows Clément Gosselin, a real-life soldier and spy, as he fights to protect his family and navigate shifting alliances. With British forces closing in and French allies playing their own game, every decision could mean life or death. This historical fiction novel masterfully blends fact with gripping suspense, immersing readers in the struggles of a man caught between duty, survival, and the fight for freedom.Gosselin’s storytelling paints a vivid picture of war and espionage, where betrayal lurks in every shadow. Clément must make impossible choices to trust the wrong person, and history could be rewritten. Fans of mystery, thriller & suspense novels will be captivated by the relentless tension, unpredictable twists, and rich historical detail that make Pawn to King’s End an unforgettable read.A Must-Read for History and Thriller LoversIf you love books like Outlander by Diana Gabaldon, Washington’s Spies by Alexander Rose, or The Patriot by Stephen Molstad, then Pawn to King’s End belongs on your shelf. This historical fiction novel offers the best of both worlds: thrilling action and real-life historical intrigue. Gosselin’s extensive research and military experience bring authenticity to the story, making every battle, strategy, and secret mission feel real.The novel goes beyond war and strategy; it explores the sacrifices made by those who fought not just for victory, but for a new future. Readers who enjoy mystery, thriller & suspense with deep historical roots will find themselves unable to put this book down.About the AuthorDouglas A. Gosselin is a seasoned storyteller with a passion for history and military strategy. A former U.S. Army airborne infantryman and U.S. Air Force veteran, he has spent years working across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa. His firsthand experience in conflict zones gives him a unique perspective on war, freedom, and the human spirit insight that he brings to life in his writing.Through Pawn to King’s End, Gosselin reminds readers that history is shaped not just by famous figures, but by those working in the shadows, the spies, the soldiers, and the survivors. This historical fiction novel is a tribute to their sacrifices and the untold stories that changed the course of history.Where to BuyPawn to King’s End is available now on Amazon:For media inquiries, please contact:Douglas A. Gosselindoug@dagfiction.com

