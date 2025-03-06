First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed reconstruction of Ganja city secondary school No.37

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, along with her daughter Arzu Aliyeva, visited Ganja city secondary school No. 37 to review the ongoing reconstruction efforts carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov provided updates on the latest developments.

Originally commissioned in 1969, the school was designed to accommodate more than 700 students. However, due to its deteriorating condition, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation launched a comprehensive renovation project in September 2024. The reconstruction is expected to be completed by September this year, in time for the new academic year.

As part of its ongoing commitment to education, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plans to complete the construction and renovation of several schools in Baku and across the regions for the upcoming academic year.

Since its establishment, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has prioritized the development of education, implementing programs such as “New School for a Renewing Azerbaijan” and “Support for Education”. These initiatives, alongside state-led efforts to enhance school infrastructure, aim to improve the quality of education across the country.