Governor Mills Statement on President's Decision to Delay Tariffs

MAINE, March 6

March 6, 2025



Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in response to the president's announcement that he will delay tariffs on Canada and Mexico until April:

"The president's broad tariffs on our major trading partners will increase prices for Maine people and businesses and cause havoc to our economy. While today's temporary tariff reprieves are welcome, they are creating significant economic uncertainty that is also damaging to our people, businesses, and our economy. I urge the president to stop his pursuit of these unnecessary tariffs and focus on fulfilling his campaign commitment to lower the prices of eggs, bread, heat, housing, and cars. "

Governor Mills has consistently expressed her concern that the president's pursuit of widespread tariffs -- particularly on Canada -- will drive up the cost of heating oil, gasoline, food, and other everyday essentials that Maine people and businesses rely on. Maine's economy is deeply intertwined with Canada's, and last year, the state traded more than $6 billion in goods with its northern neighbor. Maine is the most heating oil dependent state in the country -- and more than 80% of Maine's heating fuel and gasoline is imported from Canada.

The Governor dedicated her radio address last weekend to the economic threat posed by the tariffs, warning that "I can't be clear enough: the president's broad tariffs on Canada as well as China and Mexico will increase costs on Maine families and Maine businesses who can ill afford them, and they will cause great harm to our state's economy."