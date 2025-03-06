Monthly Decision Maker Panel data - February 2025

The February DMP survey was conducted between 7 and 21 February and received 2,289 responses.

Firms reported that their output prices rose by an average annual rate of 3.7% in the three months to February, 0.1 percentage points lower than the three months to January. Note that the DMP covers own prices from firms across the whole economy, not just consumer-facing firms.

Year-ahead own-price inflation was expected to be 4.0% in the three months to February, 0.1 percentage points higher than firms reported in the three months to January. Businesses therefore expect output price inflation to increase slightly over the next year, based on three-month averages.

Expectations for CPI inflation a year ahead rose from 3.0% to 3.1% in the three months to February. The corresponding measure for three-year ahead CPI inflation expectations was 2.8% in the three months to February, which was unchanged from the three months to January.

Firms reported that annual wage growth was 5.2% in the three months to February, 0.1 percentage points lower than in the three months to January. Expected year-ahead wage growth remains unchanged at 3.9% on a three-month moving-average basis in February. Firms expect their wage growth to decline by 1.2 percentage points over the next 12 months, based on three-month averages.

Realised annual employment growth has slowed over the past year and was reported to be 0.5% in the three months to February. Expectations for employment growth have also declined over recent months. In the three months to February, firms expected employment to grow by 0.1 percentage points over the year ahead. That represents a fall of 0.1 percentage points on the month and a reduction of 1 percentage point since the three months to October.

Firms have been asked about their perceptions of the current level of Bank Rate, and their expectations of the future path of Bank Rate. Firms reported that they expect the Bank Rate to fall by around 20 basis points over the next 3 months, on average. They expect Bank rate to fall from 4.5% to 3.9% one year ahead and 3.6% three years ahead.