Renascence School International Launches the Nation’s First Private Arts Program with Multilingual Education for PreK-12 Students

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renascence School International (RSI), a trilingual, multicultural preK-12 private school based in Irvine, Calif., is expanding its offerings with a visual and performing arts program at its new permanent Tustin campus in the 2025-26 academic year. This initiative positions RSI as the nation's only private school to offer pre-conservatory and conservatory artistic training for 6th through 12th-grade students in a language immersion setting, building upon the trilingual immersion foundation established in pre-kindergarten through 5th-grade with integrated exploratory arts. This approach combines advanced immersive language learning with a comprehensive arts education, providing students with a distinct advantage in both creative expression and global communication.

With more than 500,000 K-12 students in Orange County and limited options for specialized arts programs, RSI is addressing a critical gap in arts education. Research shows that arts education has declined over the past 25 years, with only 11% of California schools offering a standards-based curriculum across all four state-required arts disciplines (SRI Education). Studies also show that integrating arts education and language immersion enhances students’ cognitive abilities and academic performance (Edutopia). RSI’s new program combines high-caliber artistic training with RSI’s rigorous academics and trilingual instruction in Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, and English addressing the critical gap and ensuring students graduate with a competitive edge in both the arts and global communication. Students attending RSI earn two Global Seals of Biliteracy (Mandarin Chinese and Spanish) by the 7th grade and graduate high school with up to 60 college credits, placing Renascence School International in the top echelon of private schools around the country.

“RSI was founded to equip students with the skills to thrive in a global and creative world,” said Carrie Mizera, president and founder of Renascence School International. “We’ve heard from parents and the community that limited options exist for students seeking an arts education. RSI blends rigorous academic language immersion with artistic passion – a rare combination for students preparing for success in college and beyond.”

The new visual and performing arts program is designed to nurture young artists at every stage of their development.

Exploratory Arts for Grades K-5: an introduction to painting, drawing, vocal performance, acting, and creative writing, nurturing creativity and empowering students with the skills to pursue more advanced artistic pathways in middle and high school.

Pre-Professional Conservatory for Grades 6-12: Five distinct pathways designed to deepen artistic skills and provide rigorous training in: Performing Arts: Acting, musical theater, vocal performance, and stage movement for students aspiring to perform on stage and develop a deeper understanding of their craft. Visual Arts: Fine arts, graphic design, and digital media, developing both creative expression and technical skills. Integrated Arts: A multidisciplinary approach combining visual arts, musical theater, voice, and acting. Creative Writing: Training in fiction, poetry, dramatic writing, and creative nonfiction, focusing on storytelling fundamentals and personal expression. International Language Studies & Enterprises: Immersive instruction in Mandarin, Spanish, and English, preparing students for global careers in any sector.



To establish its arts pathways as the premier programs in the region, RSI assembled an Arts Development Program Team to shape the curriculum, design program pathways, advise faculty, and raise awareness of the new offerings. The team comprises of accomplished artists and performers in their respective fields: Ralph Opacic, renowned founder of the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) and the California School of the Arts-San Gabriel Valley; John Blaylock, a successful playwright and writer; Emma Cheung, a distinguished artist; Stephanie Dorian, an acclaimed actor and director; and Diana Farrell, a celebrated opera and vocal performer.

Located at RSI’s new permanent campus in Tustin, the program offers students a well-rounded education to develop their artistic and academic talents in a multilingual environment.

Auditions Now Open for 2025-26 Enrollment

Students entering grades 6-12 must audition to secure a spot in one of the five pre-conservatory pathways. Auditions will be held in April 2025, with approximately 100 new students admitted across all disciplines. More information on audition requirements and deadlines can be found at https://www.rschooloc.org/the-rsi-approach/artistic-studies/.

To learn more about RSI, visit rschooloc.org.

About Renascence School International

Renascence School International (RSI) is California’s only private, multilingual, multicultural arts school offering full immersion in Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, and English alongside an advanced academic curriculum. Founded in 2011, RSI prepares students for success in college, careers, and the global marketplace by integrating language proficiency, artistic excellence, and leadership development. RSI serves pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students at its new, permanent Tustin location. Learn more at www.rschooloc.org and follow RSI on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube, Wechat, and Rednote.

