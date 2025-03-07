Ready, Set, Scan: Wijs Unveils QR Codes and Advanced Permissions

Wijs Safety Software has released a QR code scanning function

Making it easy to access documentation for workers and subcontractors

The new QR code scanner removes barriers to compliance and provides flexibility of use for all contractors, both for their own workers, and for their subcontractors” — Steve Hall

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wijs Safety Software has released a QR code scanning function to enhance its safety management platform as part of its continuing effort to improve access and productivity in construction. Upon scanning a QR code, workers, subcontractors and third parties gain instant access to safety documentation and information, making compliance and communication easier for everyone on site.

With the new QR scanner, contractors and their subtrades now have more freedom to do submissions in their preferred way. Contractor workers can choose to access safety documentation (hazard assessments, inspections, toolbox talks, etc.), assets, project information and more within the Wijs app and using QR codes. And subcontractors can opt to do submissions through the Subcontractor Portal, or simply scan a subcontractor QR code for access to a form they complete and submit within Wijs without downloading the app.

“The new QR code scanner removes barriers to compliance and provides flexibility of use for all contractors, both for their own workers, and for their subcontractors who don’t use a digital safety system and can’t submit reports through the Wijs Subcontractor Portal,” says Steve Hall, CEO. “Whether they do submissions within the Wijs app or use a QR code, there’s no need for email, texts or paper shuffling — it’s all tracked, organized and stored in Wijs, giving safety managers one stop for all submissions flowing in.”

The new feature also improves information sharing and communication on site by providing all parties with quick access to key, up-to-date site information like the digital safety board, worker certificates and safety data sheets.

At the same time, a new advanced Permissions feature allows safety managers to control what they make available within their digital safety system. The flexible yet powerful feature enables safety managers to confidently assign roles, rights and user access to safety documentation within Wijs so employees, subcontractors and third parties can access exactly what they need without being bombarded by the white noise of non-relevant documents or viewing sensitive company data.

“With QR Codes, our Subcontractor Portal and permissions, we’ve made access to forms and safety documentation seamless, easy and secure for contractors and their subtrades,” notes Hall. “Our clients are seeing much greater safety participation from their subcontractors, who are picking it up easily and running with it. Ultimately, it means better compliance, improved communication, more complete data for audits and analytics, and safer sites overall.”

These enhancements, paired with a unique combination of features like the Wijs Visual Submission Tracker, dedicated Corrective Action and Training Trackers, and flexible, user-friendly navigation, all combine to make subcontractor and safety management easier and more efficient than ever.

Key features of Wijs Safety Software include:

- Smart inspection management

- Subcontractor Portal

- Visual Submission Tracker

- Pop-up notifications for completing forms

- Streamlined smart forms for faster field submissions

- Dedicated Worker Training and Corrective Action trackers

- Offline mode

- Smart workflows to eliminate burdensome safety admin work

- Powerful hazard and incident management

- Full reporting and analytics for continual improvement

- Expert audit management for ISO 45001, COR® and SECOR



In a challenging context marked by labour and skills shortages as well as heavy regulation, Wijs Safety Software is dedicated to making safety and safety management simpler, smarter and more efficient to create a safer and more productive construction industry.

Sign up today to ensure your company is compliant and productive. For more information about how your company can benefit from Wijs, visit wijs.ca or contact Steve Hall at (647) 290-4255.

About Wijs Systems Inc.

Wijs is on a mission to make health and safety simpler and smarter for all construction firms, big or small. Built with 3 kinds of intelligence — human, machine and systems — and 360 expertise from contractors, safety consultants, Lean Six Sigma process, and COR® and ISO 45001 certification, Wijs makes compliance easier and more automated for everyone on site, every day. It’s all part of what we call Health & Safety Intelligence.

