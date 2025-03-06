Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,458 in the last 365 days.

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Bay Cove Human Services for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Bay Cove Human Services, Inc. for data breach. On March 4, 2025, Bay Cove Human Services filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Massachusetts. Bay Cove Human Services experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network recently. Bay Cove Human Services immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Bay Cove Human Services network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On March 4, 2025, Bay Cove Human Services began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Social Security Number
  • Driver’s License Number
  • Other sensitive information

Bay Cove Human Services, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit organization that provides a wide rage of services including support for developmental and intellectual disabilities, mental illness, substance use disorders, homelessness, and aging. Bay Cove is committed to helping individuals overcome challenges and realize their personal potential. Bay Cove serves individuals in Greater Boston and Southeastern Massachusetts.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tashia Poore
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Bay Cove Human Services for Data Breach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more