Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 246,816 $ 213,758 15 % $ 906,776 $ 892,396 2 % Operating income 15,892 23,510 (32 %) 79,842 84,622 (6 %) EBITDA (1) 40,565 45,276 (10 %) 171,845 168,961 2 % Cashflow 43,413 44,457 (2 %) 162,435 163,321 (1 %) Net income (loss) 10,102 (7,861 ) nm 60,725 41,594 46 % Attributable to shareholders 10,116 (7,847 ) nm 60,801 41,625 46 % Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 1.04 $ 1.11 (6 %) $ 4.33 $ 4.11 5 % Cashflow $ 1.12 $ 1.09 3 % $ 4.10 $ 3.97 3 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income (loss) $ 0.26 $ (0.19 ) nm $ 1.53 $ 1.01 51 % Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 38,171 39,975 (5 %) 39,080 40,409 (3 %) Diluted 38,828 40,623 (4 %) 39,662 41,147 (4 %) December 31 December 31 Financial Position at 2024 2023 Change Total Assets $ 937,708 $ 861,658 9 % Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 79,171 100,834 (21 %) Working Capital (2) 78,737 123,439 (36 %) Net Debt (3) 434 - nm Shareholders’ Equity 571,043 530,758 8 %

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm – calculation not meaningful



Total Energy’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 reflect relatively stable industry conditions in Canada and Australia and lower drilling and completion activity levels in the United States (the “U.S.”). Included in the 2024 financial results is the contribution from Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty Ltd. (“Saxon”) from March 7, 2024 when Saxon was acquired. 2024 fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by $4.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 as a result of foreign exchange translation differences.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 83,878 $ 74,700 12% $ 319,612 $ 287,333 11% EBITDA (1) $ 18,556 $ 23,880 (22% ) $ 75,970 $ 75,710 - EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 22% 32% (31% ) 24% 26% (8% ) Operating days(2) 2,490 2,588 (4% ) 10,177 10,311 (1% ) Canada 1,650 1,890 (13% ) 6,604 6,913 (4% ) United States 122 356 (66% ) 1,155 2,052 (44% ) Australia 718 342 110% 2,418 1,346 80% Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 33,686 $ 28,864 17% $ 31,405 $ 27,867 13% Canada 27,515 27,162 1% 26,481 26,076 2% United States 35,787 30,483 17% 29,329 28,700 2% Australia 47,511 36,582 30% 45,847 35,791 28% Utilization 26% 30% (13% ) 27% 30% (10% ) Canada 24% 27% (11% ) 23% 25% (8% ) United States 11% 32% (66% ) 26% 47% (45% ) Australia 46% 74% (38% ) 44% 74% (41% ) Rigs, average for period 105 94 12% 104 94 11% Canada 76 77 (1% ) 77 77 - United States 12 12 - 12 12 - Australia 17 5 240% 15 5 200%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.





Fourth quarter CDS segment activity was lower in 2024 compared to 2023 due to a substantial decline in U.S. activity, an extended holiday shutdown in Canada and shutdowns in Australia due to extended wet weather conditions. Saxon contributed $21.4 million of CDS segment revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024. Negatively impacting segment EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 were expenses incurred with the reactivation of several upgraded rigs in Australia and Canada. The substantial year over year increase in fourth quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon’s deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates as well as increased rates received for recently upgraded drilling rigs.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 18,973 $ 19,544 (3% ) $ 78,587 $ 84,906 (7% ) EBITDA (1) $ 7,794 $ 6,927 13% $ 31,752 $ 30,904 3% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 41% 35% 17% 40% 36% 11% Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 12,656 $ 14,139 (10% ) $ 56,262 $ 55,041 2% Pieces of rental equipment 7,820 7,700 2% 7,820 7,700 2% Canada 6,880 6,790 1% 6,880 6,790 1% United States 940 910 3% 940 910 3% Rental equipment utilization 19% 18% 6% 18% 18% - Canada 16% 16% - 16% 16% - United States 38% 33% 15% 34% 35% (3% ) Heavy trucks 68 67 1% 68 67 1% Canada 47 46 2% 47 46 2% United States 21 21 - 21 21 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.



RTS segment revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased compared to 2023 due to lower activity levels in the U.S. Despite lower U.S. revenues, fourth quarter segment EBITDA increased in 2024 compared to a 2023 due a 3% year over year increase in Canadian revenue and a 41% increase in segment operating margin resulting from a change in the mix of equipment operating and lower equipment reactivation costs in both Canada and the U.S.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 116,397 $ 95,439 22% $ 413,944 $ 417,646 (1% ) EBITDA (1) $ 17,356 $ 14,074 23% $ 65,151 $ 53,817 21% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 15% 15% - 16% 13% 23% Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 50,988 39,496 29% 50,988 39,496 29% Canada 17,298 13,856 25% 17,298 13,856 25% United States 33,690 25,640 31% 33,690 25,640 31% Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 76% 67% 13% 76% 73% 4% Canada 72% 76% (5% ) 70% 77% (9% ) United States 78% 61% 28% 79% 70% 13% Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 189.0 $ 162.8 16% $ 189.0 $ 162.8 16%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.





2024 fourth quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2023 due to increased fabrication, parts and service and rental activity in both Canada and the U.S. Improved fabrication efficiencies and a significant increase in compression horsepower on rent contributed to the year over year increase in segment EBITDA for 2024. The quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased by $26.2 million compared to the $162.8 million backlog at December 31, 2023 and remained consistent with the $189.0 million backlog at September 30, 2024.



Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 27,568 $ 24,075 15% $ 94,633 $ 102,511 (8% ) EBITDA (1) $ 3,191 $ 3,997 (20% ) $ 14,535 $ 19,833 (27% ) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 12% 17% (29% ) 15% 19% (21% ) Service hours(2) 25,673 24,631 4% 92,980 106,551 (13% ) Canada 14,028 13,293 6% 51,257 52,281 (2% ) United States 2,058 4,707 (56% ) 11,301 23,488 (52% ) Australia 9,587 6,631 45% 30,422 30,782 (1% ) Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,074 $ 977 10% $ 1,018 $ 962 6% Canada 956 931 3% 960 949 1% United States 884 924 (4% ) 883 969 (9% ) Australia 1,287 1,109 16% 1,165 980 19% Utilization(3) 28% 29% (3% ) 26% 31% (16% ) Canada 28% 26% 8% 26% 26% - United States 19% 47% (60% ) 26% 59% (56% ) Australia 36% 25% 44% 29% 29% - Rigs, average for period 79 79 - 79 79 - Canada 55 56 (2% ) 55 56 (2% ) United States 12 11 9% 12 11 9% Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.





Fourth quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2024 as compared to 2023 due to increased activity in Canada and Australia that offset a substantial decline in U.S. activity. Segment EBITDA was lower as higher operating income in Canada was more than offset by the decline in United States operating income due to lower activity and lower operating income in Australia due to activity shutdowns resulting from extended wet weather conditions. Also negatively impacting 2024 fourth quarter operating income and EBITDA in Australia and Canada were expenses incurred to reactivate upgraded rigs.

Corporate

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, execution of its 2024 capital expenditure program and the integration of the Saxon acquisition. Including the acquisition of Saxon and net of disposals, $136.1 million of capital expenditures were made in 2024.

Total Energy exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with $78.7 million of positive working capital, including $38.4 million of cash, and $105 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. Included in current liabilities is a $40.9 million mortgage loan that matures in April of 2025. Total Energy expects to repay this debt at maturity when approximately $40.2 million of principal will be outstanding. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt at December 31, 2024 was 4.45%.

Outlook

Global political and economic uncertainty, including recent threats of tariffs, continues to impair visibility for the energy services industry. Despite this uncertainty, industry conditions remain relatively stable. Contributing to this stability are substantial ongoing investment to increase North American LNG export capacity, a strong Asian LNG market and the recent completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Canada. The expected completion of the LNG Canada liquified natural gas export facility in mid-2025, and the resultant 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of additional demand for Canadian natural gas, continues to provide a tailwind for Canadian natural gas drilling and completion activity despite relatively weak Canadian natural gas spot market prices.

Total Energy’s previously announced 2025 preliminary capital budget of $61.9 million includes $34.3 million of growth capital. Included in 2025 growth capital is $27.8 million for Canadian drilling and service rig upgrades and $6.5 million for continued growth of the North American natural gas compression rental fleet and parts and service business. In addition, $16.6 million of 2024 growth capital primarily related to Australian drilling and service rig upgrades carried into 2025. Upgrades to one Saxon drilling rig were completed and said rig commenced drilling in mid-February under a long term contract. Upgrades to another Saxon drilling rig and an Australian service rig are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025 after which they will commence operations under long term contracts. An additional $27.6 million has been budgeted for 2025 capital maintenance and includes equipment recertifications and maintenance in all business segments as well as the purchase of new drill pipe. Total Energy expects to fund its capital expenditure program with cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors of Total Energy has declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This represents an 11% increase from the fourth quarter 2024 dividend. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends declared by the Company are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on March 7, 2025 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (844) 763-8274 or (647) 484-8814. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 7, 2025 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 9001185).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the 2024 Financial Statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report.





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(audited)

December 31 December 31 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,419 $ 47,935 Accounts receivable 149,048 137,604 Inventory 104,091 98,179 Prepaid expenses and deposits 17,640 16,735 309,198 300,453 Property, plant and equipment 622,499 557,152 Deferred income tax asset 1,958 - Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 937,708 $ 861,658 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 125,106 $ 116,794 Deferred revenue 47,225 39,321 Contingent consideration 2,878 - Income taxes payable 4,508 9,771 Dividends payable 3,429 3,198 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,368 5,880 Current portion of long-term debt 40,947 2,050 230,461 177,014 Long-term debt 70,000 90,947 Lease liabilities 9,171 9,887 Deferred income tax liability 57,033 53,052 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 239,269 251,283 Contributed surplus 5,279 4,805 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,219 ) (25,506 ) Non-controlling interest 245 521 Retained earnings 337,469 299,655 571,043 530,758 $ 937,708 $ 861,658



Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Revenue $ 246,816 $ 213,758 $ 906,776 $ 892,396 Cost of services 190,267 155,976 681,359 678,246 Selling, general and administration 13,729 13,242 51,241 46,828 Other expense (income) 2,185 (92 ) 1,465 (300 ) Share-based compensation 599 729 2,539 2,186 Depreciation 24,144 20,393 90,330 80,814 Operating income 15,892 23,510 79,842 84,622 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 529 1,373 1,673 3,525 Finance costs, net (1,838 ) (12,235 ) (8,156 ) (17,425 ) Net income before income taxes 14,583 12,648 73,359 70,722 Current income tax (recovery) expense 1,738 17,077 8,828 17,217 Deferred income tax expense 2,743 3,432 3,806 11,911 Total income tax expense 4,481 20,509 12,634 29,128 Net income (loss) $ 10,102 $ (7,861 ) $ 60,725 $ 41,594 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 10,116 $ (7,847 ) $ 60,801 $ 41,625 Non-controlling interest (14 ) (14 ) (76 ) (31 ) Income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.27 $ (0.20 ) $ 1.56 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.26 $ (0.19 ) $ 1.53 $ 1.01

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Net income $ 10,102 $ (7,861 ) $ 60,725 $ 41,594 Foreign currency translation 7,016 (1,440 ) 14,287 (8,474 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 7,016 (1,440 ) 14,287 (8,474 ) Total comprehensive income $ 17,118 $ (9,301 ) $ 75,012 $ 33,120 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 17,132 $ (9,287 ) $ 75,088 $ 33,151 Non-controlling interest (14 ) (14 ) (76 ) (31 )



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income for the period $ 10,102 $ (7,861 ) $ 60,725 $ 41,594 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 24,144 20,393 90,330 80,814 Share-based compensation 599 729 2,539 2,186 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (529 ) (1,373 ) (1,673 ) (3,525 ) Finance costs, net 1,838 12,235 8,156 17,425 Foreign currency translation 4,580 (136 ) 4,244 (4,420 ) Current income tax (recovery) expense 1,738 17,077 8,828 17,217 Deferred income tax expense 2,743 3,432 3,806 11,911 Income taxes paid (1,802 ) (39 ) (14,520 ) 119 Cashflow 43,413 44,457 162,435 163,321 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (1,755 ) 25,373 (11,444 ) 16,977 Inventory 12,268 3,285 (5,912 ) (6,565 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (877 ) 7,319 (905 ) 2,112 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,054 ) (15,805 ) 13,842 (5,325 ) Deferred revenue (6,252 ) (14,265 ) 7,904 (24,574 ) Cash provided by operating activities 38,743 50,364 165,920 145,946 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (26,052 ) (15,611 ) (91,090 ) (75,242 ) Cash paid on acquisition - - (47,350 ) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 610 5,106 2,315 11,516 Changes in non-cash working capital items (12 ) (5,599 ) 3,248 (3,107 ) Cash used in investing activities (25,454 ) (16,104 ) (132,877 ) (66,833 ) Financing: Advances of long-term debt - - 65,000 - Repayment of long-term debt (25,516 ) (10,500 ) (47,050 ) (26,991 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,824 ) (1,198 ) (6,958 ) (5,912 ) Dividends to shareholders (3,453 ) (3,198 ) (13,743 ) (12,142 ) Repurchase of common shares (3,621 ) - (21,474 ) (13,587 ) Shares issued on exercise of stock options - - 64 42 Partnership distributions - - (200 ) - Interest paid (2,335 ) (1,314 ) (18,198 ) (6,649 ) Cash used in financing activities (36,749 ) (16,210 ) (42,559 ) (65,239 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (23,460 ) 18,050 (9,516 ) 13,874 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 61,879 29,885 47,935 34,061 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 38,419 $ 47,935 $ 38,419 $ 47,935

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 83,878 $ 18,973 $ 116,397 $ 27,568 $ - $ 246,816 Cost of services 63,398 8,900 94,877 23,092 - 190,267 Selling, general and administration 2,092 2,404 4,267 1,418 3,548 13,729 Other income - - - - 2,185 2,185 Share-based compensation - - - - 599 599 Depreciation 12,623 5,237 2,824 2,638 822 24,144 Operating income (loss) 5,765 2,432 14,429 420 (7,154 ) 15,892 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 168 125 103 133 - 529 Finance costs, net (11 ) (145 ) (102 ) (16 ) (1,564 ) (1,838 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 5,922 2,412 14,430 537 (8,718 ) 14,583 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 423,165 163,591 267,342 76,439 7,171 937,708 Total liabilities 82,208 26,212 104,385 5,088 148,772 366,665 Capital expenditures 12,955 5,522 2,913 4,648 14 26,052





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 119,518 $ 81,221 $ 46,077 $ - $ 246,816 Non-current assets (2) 364,380 139,969 122,203 - 626,552



As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 74,700 $ 19,544 $ 95,439 $ 24,075 $ - $ 213,758 Cost of services 47,897 10,485 78,813 18,781 - 155,976 Selling, general and administration 3,436 2,260 3,294 1,324 2,928 13,242 Other income (85 ) (35 ) 113 - (85 ) (92 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 729 729 Depreciation 9,668 5,111 2,528 2,853 233 20,393 Operating income (loss) 13,784 1,723 10,691 1,117 (3,805 ) 23,510 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 428 93 855 27 (30 ) 1,373 Finance costs, net (21 ) (50 ) (110 ) (23 ) (12,031 ) (12,235 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 14,191 1,766 11,436 1,121 (15,866 ) 12,648 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 364,968 169,847 255,055 69,398 2,390 861,658 Total liabilities 64,810 29,502 93,980 6,383 136,225 330,900 Capital expenditures 6,282 1,446 7,669 208 6 15,611





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 116,289 $ 77,779 $ 19,690 $ - $ 213,758 Non-current assets (2) 384,448 129,817 46,940 - 561,205

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.





As at and for the year ended December 31, 2024 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 319,612 $ 78,587 $ 413,944 $ 94,633 $ - $ 906,776 Cost of services 234,409 38,833 333,330 74,787 - 681,359 Selling, general and administration 9,516 8,971 15,775 5,420 11,559 51,241 Other income - - - - 1,465 1,465 Share-based compensation - - - - 2,539 2,539 Depreciation 47,292 20,465 10,823 9,907 1,843 90,330 Operating income (loss) 28,395 10,318 54,016 4,519 (17,406 ) 79,842 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 283 969 312 109 - 1,673 Finance costs, net (66 ) (275 ) (423 ) (80 ) (7,312 ) (8,156 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 28,612 11,012 53,905 4,548 (24,718 ) 73,359 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 423,165 163,591 267,342 76,439 7,171 937,708 Total liabilities 82,208 26,212 104,385 5,088 148,772 366,665 Capital expenditures 43,717 12,964 18,176 16,219 14 91,090





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 414,238 $ 341,323 $ 148,261 $ 2,954 $ 906,776 Non-current assets (2) 364,380 139,969 122,203 - 626,552



As at and for the year ended December 31, 2023 audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 287,333 $ 84,906 $ 417,646 $ 102,511 $ - $ 892,396 Cost of services 201,363 46,210 352,079 78,594 - 678,246 Selling, general and administration 10,988 8,634 13,416 4,448 9,342 46,828 Other income (65 ) (35 ) 25 - (225 ) (300 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 2,186 2,186 Depreciation 37,775 19,731 10,350 11,944 1,014 80,814 Operating income (loss) 37,272 10,366 41,776 7,525 (12,317 ) 84,622 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 663 807 1,691 364 - 3,525 Finance costs, net (65 ) (113 ) (463 ) (74 ) (16,710 ) (17,425 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 37,870 11,060 43,004 7,815 (29,027 ) 70,722 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 364,968 169,847 255,055 69,398 2,390 861,658 Total liabilities 64,810 29,502 93,980 6,383 136,225 330,900 Capital expenditures 46,810 7,223 14,452 6,516 241 75,242





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 419,618 $ 381,396 $ 91,382 $ - $ 892,396 Non-current assets (2) 384,448 129,817 46,940 - 561,205

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.





Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca .

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.



(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.



(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.



(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 16 to the Company’s 2024 Financial Statements.







