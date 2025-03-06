Submit Release
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

  Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2024   2023   Change     2024   2023 Change
Revenue $ 246,816 $ 213,758   15 %   $ 906,776 $ 892,396 2 %
Operating income   15,892   23,510   (32 %)     79,842   84,622 (6 %)
EBITDA (1)   40,565   45,276   (10 %)     171,845   168,961 2 %
Cashflow   43,413   44,457   (2 %)     162,435   163,321 (1 %)
Net income (loss)   10,102   (7,861 ) nm     60,725   41,594 46 %
Attributable to shareholders   10,116   (7,847 ) nm     60,801   41,625 46 %
                       
Per Share Data (Diluted)                      
EBITDA (1) $ 1.04 $ 1.11   (6 %)   $ 4.33 $ 4.11 5 %
Cashflow $ 1.12 $ 1.09   3 %   $ 4.10 $ 3.97 3 %
                       
Attributable to shareholders:                      
Net income (loss) $ 0.26 $ (0.19 ) nm   $ 1.53 $ 1.01 51 %
                       
Common shares (000’s)(4)                      
Basic   38,171   39,975   (5 %)     39,080   40,409 (3 %)
Diluted   38,828   40,623   (4 %)     39,662   41,147 (4 %)
                       
                December 31   December 31  
Financial Position at               2024   2023 Change
Total Assets             $ 937,708 $ 861,658 9 %
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 79,171   100,834 (21 %)
Working Capital (2)               78,737   123,439 (36 %)
Net Debt (3)               434   - nm
Shareholders’ Equity               571,043   530,758 8 %
                       

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm – calculation not meaningful


Total Energy’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 reflect relatively stable industry conditions in Canada and Australia and lower drilling and completion activity levels in the United States (the “U.S.”).   Included in the 2024 financial results is the contribution from Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty Ltd. (“Saxon”) from March 7, 2024 when Saxon was acquired. 2024 fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by $4.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 as a result of foreign exchange translation differences.     

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

    Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2024     2023   Change   2024     2023   Change
Revenue $ 83,878   $ 74,700   12%   $ 319,612   $ 287,333   11%  
EBITDA (1) $ 18,556   $ 23,880   (22% ) $ 75,970   $ 75,710   -  
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   22%     32%   (31% )   24%     26%   (8% )
Operating days(2)   2,490     2,588   (4% )   10,177     10,311   (1% )
Canada   1,650     1,890   (13% )   6,604     6,913   (4% )
United States   122     356   (66% )   1,155     2,052   (44% )
Australia   718     342   110%     2,418     1,346   80%  
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 33,686   $ 28,864   17%   $ 31,405   $ 27,867   13%  
Canada   27,515     27,162   1%     26,481     26,076   2%  
United States   35,787     30,483   17%     29,329     28,700   2%  
Australia   47,511     36,582   30%     45,847     35,791   28%  
Utilization   26%     30%   (13% )   27%     30%   (10% )
Canada   24%     27%   (11% )   23%     25%   (8% )
United States   11%     32%   (66% )   26%     47%   (45% )
Australia   46%     74%   (38% )   44%     74%   (41% )
Rigs, average for period   105     94   12%     104     94   11%  
Canada   76     77   (1% )   77     77   -  
United States   12     12   -     12     12   -  
Australia   17     5   240%     15     5   200%  

(1)   See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Fourth quarter CDS segment activity was lower in 2024 compared to 2023 due to a substantial decline in U.S. activity, an extended holiday shutdown in Canada and shutdowns in Australia due to extended wet weather conditions. Saxon contributed $21.4 million of CDS segment revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024.   Negatively impacting segment EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 were expenses incurred with the reactivation of several upgraded rigs in Australia and Canada. The substantial year over year increase in fourth quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon’s deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates as well as increased rates received for recently upgraded drilling rigs.   

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

    Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2024     2023   Change   2024     2023   Change
Revenue $ 18,973   $ 19,544   (3% ) $ 78,587   $ 84,906   (7% )
EBITDA (1) $ 7,794   $ 6,927   13%   $ 31,752   $ 30,904   3%  
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   41%     35%   17%     40%     36%   11%  
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 12,656   $ 14,139   (10% ) $ 56,262   $ 55,041   2%  
Pieces of rental equipment   7,820     7,700   2%     7,820     7,700   2%  
Canada   6,880     6,790   1%     6,880     6,790   1%  
United States   940     910   3%     940     910   3%  
Rental equipment utilization   19%     18%   6%     18%     18%   -  
Canada   16%     16%   -     16%     16%   -  
United States   38%     33%   15%     34%     35%   (3% )
Heavy trucks   68     67   1%     68     67   1%  
Canada   47     46   2%     47     46   2%  
United States   21     21   -     21     21   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.


RTS segment revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased compared to 2023 due to lower activity levels in the U.S. Despite lower U.S. revenues, fourth quarter segment EBITDA increased in 2024 compared to a 2023 due a 3% year over year increase in Canadian revenue and a 41% increase in segment operating margin resulting from a change in the mix of equipment operating and lower equipment reactivation costs in both Canada and the U.S.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

    Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2024     2023   Change   2024     2023   Change
Revenue $ 116,397   $ 95,439   22%   $ 413,944   $ 417,646   (1% )
EBITDA (1) $ 17,356   $ 14,074   23%   $ 65,151   $ 53,817   21%  
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   15%     15%   -     16%     13%   23%  
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end   50,988     39,496   29%     50,988     39,496   29%  
Canada   17,298     13,856   25%     17,298     13,856   25%  
United States   33,690     25,640   31%     33,690     25,640   31%  
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)   76%     67%   13%     76%     73%   4%  
Canada   72%     76%   (5% )   70%     77%   (9% )
United States   78%     61%   28%     79%     70%   13%  
Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 189.0   $ 162.8   16%   $ 189.0   $ 162.8   16%  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2024 fourth quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2023 due to increased fabrication, parts and service and rental activity in both Canada and the U.S. Improved fabrication efficiencies and a significant increase in compression horsepower on rent contributed to the year over year increase in segment EBITDA for 2024.   The quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased by $26.2 million compared to the $162.8 million backlog at December 31, 2023 and remained consistent with the $189.0 million backlog at September 30, 2024.
  
Well Servicing (“WS”)

    Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2024     2023   Change   2024     2023   Change
Revenue $ 27,568   $ 24,075   15%   $ 94,633   $ 102,511   (8% )
EBITDA (1) $ 3,191   $ 3,997   (20% ) $ 14,535   $ 19,833   (27% )
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   12%     17%   (29% )   15%     19%   (21% )
Service hours(2)   25,673     24,631   4%     92,980     106,551   (13% )
Canada   14,028     13,293   6%     51,257     52,281   (2% )
United States   2,058     4,707   (56% )   11,301     23,488   (52% )
Australia   9,587     6,631   45%     30,422     30,782   (1% )
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,074   $ 977   10%   $ 1,018   $ 962   6%  
Canada   956     931   3%     960     949   1%  
United States   884     924   (4% )   883     969   (9% )
Australia   1,287     1,109   16%     1,165     980   19%  
Utilization(3)   28%     29%   (3% )   26%     31%   (16% )
Canada   28%     26%   8%     26%     26%   -  
United States   19%     47%   (60% )   26%     59%   (56% )
Australia   36%     25%   44%     29%     29%   -  
Rigs, average for period   79     79   -     79     79   -  
Canada   55     56   (2% )   55     56   (2% )
United States   12     11   9%     12     11   9%  
Australia   12     12   -     12     12   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Fourth quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2024 as compared to 2023 due to increased activity in Canada and Australia that offset a substantial decline in U.S. activity. Segment EBITDA was lower as higher operating income in Canada was more than offset by the decline in United States operating income due to lower activity and lower operating income in Australia due to activity shutdowns resulting from extended wet weather conditions. Also negatively impacting 2024 fourth quarter operating income and EBITDA in Australia and Canada were expenses incurred to reactivate upgraded rigs.

Corporate

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, execution of its 2024 capital expenditure program and the integration of the Saxon acquisition. Including the acquisition of Saxon and net of disposals, $136.1 million of capital expenditures were made in 2024.

Total Energy exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with $78.7 million of positive working capital, including $38.4 million of cash, and $105 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. Included in current liabilities is a $40.9 million mortgage loan that matures in April of 2025. Total Energy expects to repay this debt at maturity when approximately $40.2 million of principal will be outstanding. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt at December 31, 2024 was 4.45%.

Outlook

Global political and economic uncertainty, including recent threats of tariffs, continues to impair visibility for the energy services industry. Despite this uncertainty, industry conditions remain relatively stable. Contributing to this stability are substantial ongoing investment to increase North American LNG export capacity, a strong Asian LNG market and the recent completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Canada.    The expected completion of the LNG Canada liquified natural gas export facility in mid-2025, and the resultant 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of additional demand for Canadian natural gas, continues to provide a tailwind for Canadian natural gas drilling and completion activity despite relatively weak Canadian natural gas spot market prices.

Total Energy’s previously announced 2025 preliminary capital budget of $61.9 million includes $34.3 million of growth capital. Included in 2025 growth capital is $27.8 million for Canadian drilling and service rig upgrades and $6.5 million for continued growth of the North American natural gas compression rental fleet and parts and service business. In addition, $16.6 million of 2024 growth capital primarily related to Australian drilling and service rig upgrades carried into 2025. Upgrades to one Saxon drilling rig were completed and said rig commenced drilling in mid-February under a long term contract. Upgrades to another Saxon drilling rig and an Australian service rig are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025 after which they will commence operations under long term contracts. An additional $27.6 million has been budgeted for 2025 capital maintenance and includes equipment recertifications and maintenance in all business segments as well as the purchase of new drill pipe. Total Energy expects to fund its capital expenditure program with cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors of Total Energy has declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This represents an 11% increase from the fourth quarter 2024 dividend. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends declared by the Company are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on March 7, 2025 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (844) 763-8274 or (647) 484-8814. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 7, 2025 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 9001185).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the 2024 Financial Statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(audited)

      December 31   December 31
      2024     2023  
           
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 38,419   $ 47,935  
Accounts receivable     149,048     137,604  
Inventory     104,091     98,179  
Prepaid expenses and deposits     17,640     16,735  
      309,198     300,453  
           
Property, plant and equipment     622,499     557,152  
Deferred income tax asset     1,958     -  
Goodwill     4,053     4,053  
    $ 937,708   $ 861,658  
           
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 125,106   $ 116,794  
Deferred revenue     47,225     39,321  
Contingent consideration     2,878     -  
Income taxes payable     4,508     9,771  
Dividends payable     3,429     3,198  
Current portion of lease liabilities     6,368     5,880  
Current portion of long-term debt     40,947     2,050  
      230,461     177,014  
           
Long-term debt     70,000     90,947  
           
Lease liabilities     9,171     9,887  
           
Deferred income tax liability     57,033     53,052  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Share capital     239,269     251,283  
Contributed surplus     5,279     4,805  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,219 )   (25,506 )
Non-controlling interest     245     521  
Retained earnings     337,469     299,655  
      571,043     530,758  
           
    $ 937,708   $ 861,658  


Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

      Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
      2024     2023     2024     2023  
      (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)   (audited)
                   
Revenue   $ 246,816   $ 213,758   $ 906,776   $ 892,396  
                   
Cost of services     190,267     155,976     681,359     678,246  
Selling, general and administration     13,729     13,242     51,241     46,828  
Other expense (income)     2,185     (92 )   1,465     (300 )
Share-based compensation     599     729     2,539     2,186  
Depreciation     24,144     20,393     90,330     80,814  
Operating income     15,892     23,510     79,842     84,622  
                   
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     529     1,373     1,673     3,525  
Finance costs, net     (1,838 )   (12,235 )   (8,156 )   (17,425 )
Net income before income taxes     14,583     12,648     73,359     70,722  
                   
Current income tax (recovery) expense     1,738     17,077     8,828     17,217  
Deferred income tax expense     2,743     3,432     3,806     11,911  
Total income tax expense     4,481     20,509     12,634     29,128  
                   
Net income (loss)   $ 10,102   $ (7,861 ) $ 60,725   $ 41,594  
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to:                  
Shareholders of the Company   $ 10,116   $ (7,847 ) $ 60,801   $ 41,625  
Non-controlling interest     (14 )   (14 )   (76 )   (31 )
                   
Income (loss) per share                  
Basic   $ 0.27   $ (0.20 ) $ 1.56   $ 1.03  
Diluted   $ 0.26   $ (0.19 ) $ 1.53   $ 1.01  
                   

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

      Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
      2024     2023     2024     2023  
      (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)   (audited)
                   
Net income   $ 10,102   $ (7,861 ) $ 60,725   $ 41,594  
                   
Foreign currency translation     7,016     (1,440 )   14,287     (8,474 )
                   
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period   7,016     (1,440 )   14,287     (8,474 )
                   
Total comprehensive income   $ 17,118   $ (9,301 ) $ 75,012   $ 33,120  
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                  
Shareholders of the Company   $ 17,132   $ (9,287 ) $ 75,088   $ 33,151  
Non-controlling interest     (14 )   (14 )   (76 )   (31 )


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

      Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
      2024     2023     2024     2023  
      (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)   (audited)
Cash provided by (used in):                  
                   
Operations:                  
Net income for the period   $ 10,102   $ (7,861 ) $ 60,725   $ 41,594  
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:                  
Depreciation     24,144     20,393     90,330     80,814  
Share-based compensation     599     729     2,539     2,186  
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     (529 )   (1,373 )   (1,673 )   (3,525 )
Finance costs, net     1,838     12,235     8,156     17,425  
Foreign currency translation     4,580     (136 )   4,244     (4,420 )
Current income tax (recovery) expense     1,738     17,077     8,828     17,217  
Deferred income tax expense     2,743     3,432     3,806     11,911  
Income taxes paid     (1,802 )   (39 )   (14,520 )   119  
Cashflow     43,413     44,457     162,435     163,321  
Changes in non-cash working capital items:                  
Accounts receivable     (1,755 )   25,373     (11,444 )   16,977  
Inventory     12,268     3,285     (5,912 )   (6,565 )
Prepaid expenses and deposits     (877 )   7,319     (905 )   2,112  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (8,054 )   (15,805 )   13,842     (5,325 )
Deferred revenue     (6,252 )   (14,265 )   7,904     (24,574 )
Cash provided by operating activities     38,743     50,364     165,920     145,946  
Investing:                  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (26,052 )   (15,611 )   (91,090 )   (75,242 )
Cash paid on acquisition     -     -     (47,350 )   -  
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment     610     5,106     2,315     11,516  
Changes in non-cash working capital items     (12 )   (5,599 )   3,248     (3,107 )
Cash used in investing activities     (25,454 )   (16,104 )   (132,877 )   (66,833 )
Financing:                  
Advances of long-term debt     -     -     65,000     -  
Repayment of long-term debt     (25,516 )   (10,500 )   (47,050 )   (26,991 )
Repayment of lease liabilities     (1,824 )   (1,198 )   (6,958 )   (5,912 )
Dividends to shareholders     (3,453 )   (3,198 )   (13,743 )   (12,142 )
Repurchase of common shares     (3,621 )   -     (21,474 )   (13,587 )
Shares issued on exercise of stock options     -     -     64     42  
Partnership distributions     -     -     (200 )   -  
Interest paid     (2,335 )   (1,314 )   (18,198 )   (6,649 )
                   
Cash used in financing activities     (36,749 )   (16,210 )   (42,559 )   (65,239 )
                   
Change in cash and cash equivalents     (23,460 )   18,050     (9,516 )   13,874  
                   
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     61,879     29,885     47,935     34,061  
                   
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 38,419   $ 47,935   $ 38,419   $ 47,935  
                   

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract   Rentals and   Compression   Well   Corporate   Total
    Drilling   Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)      
    Services   Services   Services            
                         
Revenue $ 83,878   $ 18,973   $ 116,397   $ 27,568   $ -   $ 246,816  
                         
Cost of services   63,398     8,900     94,877     23,092     -     190,267  
Selling, general and administration   2,092     2,404     4,267     1,418     3,548     13,729  
Other income   -     -     -     -     2,185     2,185  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     599     599  
Depreciation   12,623     5,237     2,824     2,638     822     24,144  
Operating income (loss)   5,765     2,432     14,429     420     (7,154 )   15,892  
                         
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   168     125     103     133     -     529  
Finance costs, net   (11 )   (145 )   (102 )   (16 )   (1,564 )   (1,838 )
                         
Net income (loss) before income taxes   5,922     2,412     14,430     537     (8,718 )   14,583  
                         
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   423,165     163,591     267,342     76,439     7,171     937,708  
Total liabilities   82,208     26,212     104,385     5,088     148,772     366,665  
Capital expenditures   12,955     5,522     2,913     4,648     14     26,052  


    Canada     United States     Australia     International     Total  
                               
Revenue $ 119,518   $ 81,221   $ 46,077   $ -   $ 246,816  
Non-current assets (2)   364,380     139,969     122,203     -     626,552  


As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract   Rentals and   Compression   Well   Corporate   Total
    Drilling   Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)      
    Services   Services   Services            
                         
Revenue $ 74,700   $ 19,544   $ 95,439   $ 24,075   $ -   $ 213,758  
                         
Cost of services   47,897     10,485     78,813     18,781     -     155,976  
Selling, general and administration   3,436     2,260     3,294     1,324     2,928     13,242  
Other income   (85 )   (35 )   113     -     (85 )   (92 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     729     729  
Depreciation   9,668     5,111     2,528     2,853     233     20,393  
Operating income (loss)   13,784     1,723     10,691     1,117     (3,805 )   23,510  
                         
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   428     93     855     27     (30 )   1,373  
Finance costs, net   (21 )   (50 )   (110 )   (23 )   (12,031 )   (12,235 )
                         
Net income (loss) before income taxes   14,191     1,766     11,436     1,121     (15,866 )   12,648  
                         
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   364,968     169,847     255,055     69,398     2,390     861,658  
Total liabilities   64,810     29,502     93,980     6,383     136,225     330,900  
Capital expenditures   6,282     1,446     7,669     208     6     15,611  


    Canada     United States     Australia     International     Total  
                               
Revenue $ 116,289   $ 77,779   $ 19,690   $ -   $ 213,758  
Non-current assets (2)   384,448     129,817     46,940     -     561,205  

 (1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
 (2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the year ended December 31, 2024 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract   Rentals and   Compression   Well   Corporate   Total
    Drilling   Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)      
    Services   Services   Services            
                         
Revenue $ 319,612   $ 78,587   $ 413,944   $ 94,633   $ -   $ 906,776  
                         
Cost of services   234,409     38,833     333,330     74,787     -     681,359  
Selling, general and administration   9,516     8,971     15,775     5,420     11,559     51,241  
Other income   -     -     -     -     1,465     1,465  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     2,539     2,539  
Depreciation   47,292     20,465     10,823     9,907     1,843     90,330  
Operating income (loss)   28,395     10,318     54,016     4,519     (17,406 )   79,842  
                         
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   283     969     312     109     -     1,673  
Finance costs, net   (66 )   (275 )   (423 )   (80 )   (7,312 )   (8,156 )
                         
Net income (loss) before income taxes   28,612     11,012     53,905     4,548     (24,718 )   73,359  
                         
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   423,165     163,591     267,342     76,439     7,171     937,708  
Total liabilities   82,208     26,212     104,385     5,088     148,772     366,665  
Capital expenditures   43,717     12,964     18,176     16,219     14     91,090  


    Canada     United States     Australia     International     Total  
                               
Revenue $ 414,238   $ 341,323   $ 148,261   $ 2,954   $ 906,776  
Non-current assets (2)   364,380     139,969     122,203     -     626,552  


As at and for the year ended December 31, 2023 audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract   Rentals and   Compression   Well   Corporate   Total
    Drilling   Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)      
    Services   Services   Services            
                         
Revenue $ 287,333   $ 84,906   $ 417,646   $ 102,511   $ -   $ 892,396  
                         
Cost of services   201,363     46,210     352,079     78,594     -     678,246  
Selling, general and administration   10,988     8,634     13,416     4,448     9,342     46,828  
Other income   (65 )   (35 )   25     -     (225 )   (300 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     2,186     2,186  
Depreciation   37,775     19,731     10,350     11,944     1,014     80,814  
Operating income (loss)   37,272     10,366     41,776     7,525     (12,317 )   84,622  
                         
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   663     807     1,691     364     -     3,525  
Finance costs, net   (65 )   (113 )   (463 )   (74 )   (16,710 )   (17,425 )
                         
Net income (loss) before income taxes   37,870     11,060     43,004     7,815     (29,027 )   70,722  
                         
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   364,968     169,847     255,055     69,398     2,390     861,658  
Total liabilities   64,810     29,502     93,980     6,383     136,225     330,900  
Capital expenditures   46,810     7,223     14,452     6,516     241     75,242  


    Canada     United States     Australia     International     Total  
                               
Revenue $ 419,618   $ 381,396   $ 91,382   $ -   $ 892,396  
Non-current assets (2)   384,448     129,817     46,940     -     561,205  

 (1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
 (2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.
(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.
(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.
(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 16 to the Company’s 2024 Financial Statements.


Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


