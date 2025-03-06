Submit Release
TWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2024 Year End Results and Increase in Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, March 06, 2025

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended
December 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Net earnings (loss) ($4,580 ) $4,289   $40,597   $22,042  
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.19 ) $0.18   $1.66   $0.90  
                 

Operating Data

  Three months ended Year ended
  December 31,
2024
 		December 31,
2023
 		December 31,
2024
 		December 31,
2023
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members         14,951   15,256  
Championship rounds – Canada 174,000   129,000   1,140,000   1,087,000  
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada         35.5   35.5  
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada         3.5   2.0  
Championship rounds – U.S. 51,000   52,000   217,000   254,000  
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.         6.5   6.5  
                 

The following is an analysis of net earnings:

    Year Ended
 		    Year Ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   December 31, 2024
 		    December 31, 2023  
Operating revenue   $ 241,560     $ 225,865  
Direct operating expenses(1)     197,504       185,804  
Net operating income(1)     44,056       40,061  
Amortization of membership fees     4,540       4,604  
Depreciation and amortization     (14,271 )     (14,192 )
Interest, net and investment income     11,767       8,973  
Other items     9,735       (7,896 )
Income taxes     (15,230 )     (9,508 )
Net earnings   $ 40,597     $ 22,042  
       

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

    Year Ended
 		    Year Ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   December 31, 2024
 		    December 31, 2023  
Net operating income (loss) by segment      
Canadian golf club operations   $ 44,305     $ 42,730  
US golf club operations      
(2024 - US $3,091,000: 2023 - US $4,043,000)     4,198       5,463  
Corporate and other     (4,447 )     (8,132 )
Net operating income(1)   $ 44,056     $ 40,061  
       

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

    Year Ended
 		    Year Ended
 		 
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   December 31, 2024
 		    December 31, 2023
 		 
Annual dues   $ 72,319     $ 69,399  
Golf     46,126       44,817  
Corporate events     7,899       7,595  
Food and beverage     30,798       30,859  
Merchandise     14,741       14,083  
Real estate     65,435       54,594  
Rooms and other     4,242       4,518  
Operating revenue   $ 241,560     $ 225,865  
       

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

    Year Ended
 		    Year Ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   December 31, 2024
 		    December 31, 2023  
         
Operating cost of sales   $ 20,474     $ 19,890  
Real estate cost of sales     66,922       59,895  
Labour and employee benefits     68,261       63,579  
Utilities     7,433       7,445  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   5,044       5,124  
Property taxes     2,954       3,136  
Insurance     4,516       4,415  
Repairs and maintenance     5,605       5,482  
Turf operating expenses     4,381       4,230  
Fuel and oil     1,468       1,513  
Other operating expenses     10,446       11,095  
         
Direct Operating Expenses(1)   $ 197,504     $ 185,804  
         

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

2024 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue increased 7.0% to $241,560,000 in 2024 from $225,865,000 in 2023 due to the incremental real estate revenue from 34 Highland Gate home sales compared to 31 in 2023. The Canadian golf club operations segment has seen a strong golf demand resulting in increases in annual dues and golf revenue.

Direct operating expenses increased 6.3% to $197,504,000 in 2024 from $185,804,000 in 2023 due to the increase in real estate cost of sales from more home sales in 2024.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $44,305,000 in 2024 from $42,730,000 in 2023 due to an increase in Championship golf rounds from 2023 and increases in annual dues and golf revenue.

Interest, net and investment income increased 31.1% to $11,767,000 in 2024 from $8,973,000 in 2023 due to higher cash balances and the income earned on these balances along with less borrowings.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

  Year Ended
 		    Year Ended
 		 
  December 31, 2024
 		    December 31, 2023
 		 
Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ (487 )   $ 659  
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities   1,043       (20,763 )
Gain on property, plant and equipment   8,209       1,182  
Unrealized loss on real estate fund investments   (203 )     (510 )
Insurance proceeds   857       187  
Equity loss from investments in joint ventures   (53 )     (123 )
Contingent contractual obligation   -       6,620  
Gain on sale of investments in joint venture   -       6,437  
Other   369       (1,585 )
     
Other items $ 9,735     $ (7,896 )
     

At December 31, 2024, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $1,043,000 on its investment in marketable securities (December 31, 2023 - losses of 20,763,000). This gain is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

On July 3, 2024, the Company announced the closing of the sale of the former Woodlands Golf Club to a joint venture managed by 13th Floor Homes. TWC is a 50% partner in the joint venture along with 13th Floor Homes. A gain of $7,788,000 (US$5,711,000) was recorded as a result of the sale and represents one-half of the total gain due to the sale to a joint venture owned 50% by the Company. This represents the majority of the total gain on property, plant and equipment recorded at December 31, 2024.

Net earnings increased to $40,597,000 in 2024 from $22,042,000 in 2023 due to the $21,806,000 change in unrealized gain on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT as compared to 2023 and the $7,788,000 gain on sale of Woodlands Golf Club recorded in 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $1.66 per share in 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of 90 cents in 2023.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.
Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Deer Creek

On February 4, 2025, the Company announced it had acquired Deer Creek, one of Canada’s largest golf and event complexes, located in Ajax, Ontario, and includes 45-holes of championship golf, a nine-hole short course, large driving range and performance academy. It also features a 57,000 square foot clubhouse and event centre. Prominently located in Durham Region on 445 acres of land (375 owned and 70 leased), and just minutes away from three, 400-series highways (401, 407 and 412), Deer Creek will be a Daily Fee Club in the ClubLink network and will continue to serve daily fee golfers, members, tournaments, weddings, banquets and restaurant guests.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 9 cents per common share to be paid on March 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as at March 17, 2025. This is a 20% increase to the previous quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per common share.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

