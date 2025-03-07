'Breaking Hearts': Stephen Thomas Delivers a Bold Anthem for Letting Go

"Breaking Hearts" by Stephen Thomas Stephen Thomas on the set of "Breaking Hearts" music video Stephen Thomas on the set of "Breaking Hearts" music video_2

"Breaking Hearts" is a bold track about breaking free from toxic ties and reclaiming your life.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer of the "Universal" genre, artist Stephen Thomas is back with a striking new single, "Breaking Hearts", a raw, genre-blending anthem from his upcoming EP, The Universal Me. The track dives into the hard truths of walking away from toxic relationships, dead-end jobs, and anything else that holds you back.

Recently named as an "Artist To Watch in 2025" by The Source, "Breaking Hearts" showcases Stephen's versatility as he mixes alternative pop, rock, and hip-hop, channeling the energy of Post Malone, Tech N9ne, MGK, and Fall Out Boy. Thomas’s signature "universal" sound, paired with emotionally charged lyrics, creates an anthem for anyone ready to reclaim their life. "Stay away from those who drain you of the energy you need to function—for yourself and those who love you," says Stephen. "People who don’t care never want you to win, while those who do will always push you past your limits to make you better in the end."

Fans can look forward to the upcoming April 25 release of the music video, directed by Will Thomas, that brings that message to life. Scenes shift between quiet moments of self-reflection and powerful shots of breaking free—from relationships, expectations, and everything in between. It’s not just a breakup song; it’s a declaration of independence.

The release follows his well-received single "Stay Strong", which resonated with fans for its honest take on resilience. A five-time Grammy-considered artist, Stephen continues to carve out his space in the industry with fearless creativity and personal storytelling.

About Stephen Thomas:

Stephen Thomas, a versatile pioneer of the Universal genre is an artist whose musical odyssey has taken him from Charleston, West Virginia to the forefront of the industry. With a dynamic career marked by exploration and evolution, Stephen has recently embarked on a thrilling journey into the realms of rock and alternative music, infusing his sound with raw, authentic vibes that resonate deeply with audiences.

As a national touring recording artist, Stephen's talent has garnered widespread acclaim, earning him five Grammy Award considerations as an independent artist. From his early beginnings to signing with SkeeloMusik / Sony RED in 2013 and eventually finding his artistic home with Creative Hearts Entertainment, Stephen's journey has been one of constant growth and discovery.

Stephen's impact transcends mere accolades, with his interviews featured in prestigious publications such as MTV, Vibe Magazine, Hype Magazine, and TCT Network. He has graced renowned stages alongside industry icons and walked the red carpet at events like the 2014 BET Live Experience.

Amidst his diverse musical endeavors, Stephen's recent immersion into rock and alternative music has been particularly transformative. Embracing the genre's edgy, rebellious spirit, Stephen has honed his craft, crafting songs that pulsate with raw emotion and electrifying energy. His single, "Best Days," soared to #2 on the iTunes Charts, standing as a testament to his artistic versatility and widespread appeal. Meanwhile, his music video for "Search Me" received global recognition, earning placement on RevoltTV and reaching millions worldwide. Stephen's music is now readily available on all streaming platforms, inviting listeners to embark on a sonic journey filled with rock and alternative vibes.

