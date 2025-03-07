Mountainview Mansion in Virginia Set for Auction

Mountain Mansion in Big Stone Gap, VA. Auction starts March 24 at AuctionNetwork.com

Property is Ideal for Large Family Home or Income-Producing Rental

The sellers have high standards and made very beautiful and thoughtful upgrades.” — Fontana Fitzwilson

BIG STONE GAP, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique Mansion in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains is up for auction March 24th at LuxuryGroupAuctions.com, a division of Williams & Williams Real Estate Auction. The 7-bedroom, 6.5-bath home at 5637 Powell Valley Rd in Big Stone Gap , VA has an opening bid of $700,000.According to the auction team, the 7,500 Sq Ft property was used as a successful short- and long-term rental through Airbnb, Marriott Collection, VRBO and other popular vacation rental platforms. Rental rate was $1,000 per night.The mansion is the perfect setting for group or family get togethers, weddings, photo shoots or just to enjoy the 360-degree mountain views while doing remote work. Recent features added include a tennis/basketball court, 4k Dolby Atmos Movie Theater, Arcade, Smart Home System and a new roof. Guests also have a pool and gazebo for outdoor activities.“This is one of the grandest homes in this region,” said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Luxury Group Auctions . “The sellers have high standards and made very beautiful and thoughtful upgrades.” Fitzwilson said the home does not come with furnishings although the buyer has an option to buy those separately. She said the 6-acre estate has a bank appraisal for $950,000+.Prospective bidders may call to schedule a showing only with a licensed real estate agent. Buyer agents should call 800.801.8003 to schedule a showing and discuss the buyer agent fee that is offered. Buyers can also go to LuxuryGroupAuctions.com and view the exterior, interior and drone photos, as well as a sample contract and terms of sale. Email inquiries should be directed to customer.service@williamsauction.com

