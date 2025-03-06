Charter Review Commission Solicits Public Comments on the Montgomery County Charter

MARYLAND, June 3 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 6, 2025

From the Montgomery County Charter Review Commission





ROCKVILLE, Md., March 6, 2025—The Montgomery County Charter Review Commission is soliciting public comments on what matters the Commission should consider for possible revisions to the County’s Charter.

The County Charter is the constitutional framework for the County Government. The County Council, in coordination with the County Executive, appoints an eleven-member, bi-partisan, Charter Review Commission to study the County Charter and recommend changes.

The Commission is required to submit a report to the County Council on its activities in every even-numbered year, on or before May 1. The report must include the Commission’s recommendations for possible Charter revisions, if any. Those recommendations can lead to proposed Charter amendments being adopted by the Council and submitted for voter approval at the next election. The Commission presented reports to the Council in April, 2024 and June, 2024.

The Commission currently is seeking suggestions from the public on the topics it should study in 2025 and 2026, which could be the subject of recommendations included in its report due by May 1, 2026. The Commission requests that comments with suggested topics be submitted by June 5, 2025, if possible, so that the Commission has ample time to consider the topics.

Public comments can be submitted by email. Comments sent by postal mail should be addressed to:

Charter Review Commission

Council Office Building

100 Maryland Ave., 6th Floor

Rockville, MD 20850

The Commission also expects to hold public listening sessions in the fall of 2025 to receive input on possible charter revisions then being considered by the Commission.

Previous reports of the Charter Review Commission, the minutes and recordings of prior meetings, and a link that can be used to access a copy of the County Charter can be viewed on the Commission’s webpage.

