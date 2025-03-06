Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for ORX750, a novel orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist, at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2025 Annual Meeting

BOSTON and LONDON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of ORX750, an investigational novel highly potent and selective OX2R agonist being progressed for the treatment of narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), narcolepsy type 2 (NT2) and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), will be presented in a poster session at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2025 Annual Meeting being held April 5-9, 2025, in San Diego, CA. ORX750 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial (CRYSTAL-1) in participants with NT1, NT2 and IH.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 1 Clinical Data with Orexin Receptor 2 (OX2R) Agonist, ORX750, in Acutely Sleep-Deprived Healthy Participants

Abstract Number: 2277

Presenter: Deborah Hartman, PhD, Global Scientific Head, Orexin Program

Session Date and Time: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11:45 AM- 12:45 PM PT

Centessa’s booth number is 627. AAN abstracts are available on the conference website. Centessa’s poster will be available on the Centessa website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations after the poster presentation concludes.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. We are developing potential best-in-class orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonists intended to be orally administered for the treatment of sleep-wake disorders including narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), narcolepsy type 2 (NT2) and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric conditions. We also anticipate that our OX2R agonists may have utility in treating impaired attention, cognitive deficits, fatigue, and other symptoms. Our earlier stage pipeline is focused on immuno-oncology with our proprietary LockBody® technology platform.

