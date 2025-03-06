New study links sports gambling with alcohol-related risks over time

Research supported by the international center for responsible gaming highlights the need for targeted interventions

Las Vegas, NV 89109, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new longitudinal study published in JAMA Psychiatry finds that sports gambling frequency and alcohol-related problems are strongly associated over time, reinforcing concerns about the potential health risks of concurrent gambling and drinking behaviors.

The study, funded by the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG), analyzed data from over 4,300 U.S. adults over two years. Researchers found that while alcohol-related problems slightly decreased over time, fluctuations in sports gambling frequency were closely tied to changes in alcohol-related harms. These findings suggest that individuals who engage in both activities may be at heightened risk of developing problematic drinking behaviors.

"These results emphasize the need for screening and intervention strategies targeting sports gamblers who also drink," said lead author Dr. Joshua B. Grubbs of the University of New Mexico. "It is quite likely that these behaviors are interacting in such a way that may increase the risks associated with both. Given the increasing accessibility of sports gambling in the U.S., understanding the health implications of these behaviors is critical."

The ICRG, the largest independent funder of gambling research in the United States, has supported multiple studies aimed at understanding the risks associated with sports wagering. Dr. Grubbs' latest research builds on his extensive body of work, which has resulted in 12 peer-reviewed publications examining gambling behaviors, addiction risks, and responsible gambling strategies. Supported by ICRG funding, his studies have significantly contributed to the understanding of these critical issues.

Among prior ICRG-supported findings:

Sports bettors are at a higher risk for addiction than other gambling groups, with a strong connection to binge drinking. ( JAMA Network Open, 2024 )

) Impulsivity is a key predictor of high-risk gambling behaviors, underscoring the need for targeted intervention strategies. ( Addictive Behaviors, 2024 )

) Responsible gambling strategies must be tailored to different types of sports betting, as not all forms carry the same level of risk. ( Journal of Gambling Studies, 2024 )

) Marginalized communities face unique gambling challenges, requiring culturally sensitive harm-reduction strategies. (Addictive Behaviors, 2023)

"As sports gambling continues to expand, research like this is essential for understanding the broader public health implications," said Art Paikowsky, President at ICRG. "ICRG remains committed to funding rigorous, independent studies that contribute to evidence-based solutions for responsible gambling."

This study is part of an ongoing effort to assess gambling behaviors over time. Additional papers from this dataset are currently under peer review.

