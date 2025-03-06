Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Leopard Transnational Inc.

Strategic Acquisition Aims to Expand Warehousing Footprint and Enhance E-Commerce Fulfillment Capabilities

WALNUT, CA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Leopard Transnational Inc. (“Leopard”), a California-based comprehensive logistics provider with over 20 years of experience in cross-border e-commerce fulfillment.

The proposed acquisition is expected to enhance Armlogi's warehouse network by incorporating Leopard's 360,000 square feet of storage area in the United States. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Leopard provides a comprehensive suite of logistics services, including air and sea customs clearance, truck drayage, overseas warehousing, inventory management, and last-mile delivery solutions, with particular expertise serving Amazon sellers and other e-commerce platforms.

Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, Armlogi will acquire 100% of Leopard’s issued and outstanding capital stock. The proposed consideration includes Armlogi common stock, and potential earn-out payments based on achievement of performance targets. Following the completion of the transaction, Leopard would operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Armlogi.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen Armlogi's competitive position in several high-growth logistics segments, including:

Cross-border e-commerce fulfillment for international sellers entering the U.S. market

Specialized handling for diverse product categories including apparel, electronics, and health products

High-volume fulfillment for major marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and emerging platforms like Temu and TikTok Shop

Technology-driven warehousing with advanced API integrations and real-time inventory visibility

“This proposed acquisition aligns with our growth strategy and is expected to strengthen our position in the rapidly expanding e-commerce fulfillment sector," said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. “Leopard’soperational metrics, proprietary technology system, and expertise serving e-commerce platforms is anticipated to create immediate value for our clients while expanding our service capabilities.”

“We recognize that cross-border e-commerce logistics is subject to various external factors, including changes in international trade policies. We remain vigilant in monitoring developments affecting trade relations with China and are prepared to adapt our growth strategy accordingly in this evolving landscape.”

Armlogi and Leopard management teams are expected to work together to ensure a smooth transition and integration process. Armlogi intends to retain key personnel from Leopard to maintain operational continuity and preserve customer relationships.

The transaction remains subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, and receipt of all necessary approvals. The parties anticipate finalizing the definitive agreement within 60-90 days.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Armlogi is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow @ArmLogiUS at https://x.com/ArmLogiUS.

Armlogi is on LinkedIn; follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/armlogi-holding-corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.