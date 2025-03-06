Jayud Global Logistics Appoints Hu Mengmeng as Chief Financial Officer

SHENZHEN, China, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced the appointment of Ms. HU Mengmeng as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2025. She succeeds Ms. Lin Bao, who is stepping down from her position as CFO for personal reasons.

Ms. Hu (46) brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the shipping and logistics sector, having held senior financial positions at several renowned multinational companies, including Maersk, CSAV Shipping Co, Ltd, and CMA CGM. Her expertise spans comprehensive financial management, strategic cost control, cash flow optimization, and cross-border operations.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Jayud team, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Ms. Lin Bao for her dedicated service and significant contributions as CFO," said Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud Global Logistics. "We respect her decision to step down and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Hu to our executive leadership team. Her wealth of experience in financial management within the logistics industry, coupled with her strategic vision and proven track record of optimizing financial operations, will be instrumental as we expand our global footprint and enhance shareholder value."

"I am honored to join Jayud Global Logistics at such an exciting time in the Company's development," said Ms. Hu. "I see tremendous opportunity to drive sustainable growth, leveraging my experience in the logistics sector to optimize financial strategies, enhance operational efficiency, and create additional value for our shareholders and customers."

Ms. Lin Bao will remain with the Company for a period to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities to Ms. Hu. This transition period will facilitate knowledge transfer and maintain operational continuity in the Company's financial management.

Before joining Jayud, Ms. Hu served as Financial Director at Shihua Youshi Education Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. from 2017 to 2024, where she developed and implemented medium to long-term financial strategies and led comprehensive financial management initiatives. Previously, she held positions as Audit Manager at CMA CGM (China) Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Branch, Finance Manager at CSAV Shipping Co., Ltd., and Cost Manager at Maersk (China) Shipping Co., Ltd.

Ms. Hu holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics with a specialization in International Finance from Shenyang University of Technology. She is fluent in Chinese, Cantonese, and English.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

