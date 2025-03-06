Powell Industries Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

HOUSTON , March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced its participation in upcoming investor events.

Cantor Technology Conference

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brett Cope and Chief Financial Officer Michael Metcalf will attend the Cantor Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Mr. Cope will participate on a panel focused on data center suppliers and manufacturing reshoring. The event will also include 1x1 investor meetings.

37th Annual ROTH Conference

Mr. Cope and Mr. Metcalf will also attend and participate in a fireside chat during the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California on Monday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The event will also include 1x1 investor meetings.

Investors seeking to meet with management during these events should contact their representatives at Cantor and ROTH.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contact: Michael Metcalf, CFO

Powell Industries, Inc.

713-947-4422 Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman

Alpha IR Group

POWL@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

