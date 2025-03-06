Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results

Strong unlevered balance sheet with $70.1 million in cash and no debt

Repurchased $8.1 million of common stock in 2024

Increased refrigerant reclamation volume by 18% in 2024



WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies, commented, “Our fourth quarter 2024 results reflected the seasonally slower sales activity we have historically seen outside of our nine-month selling season. Full year 2024 results reflected a challenging selling season in which market pricing for certain HFC refrigerants declined by up to 45% from last year’s levels which more than offset the slight gains we achieved in sales volume. The decline in refrigerant pricing was driven by higher than anticipated inventory levels up stream in the marketplace built up in advance of the HFC phaseout. During our many decades in this industry, we have successfully weathered unfavorable pricing environments by staying focused on what we can control – ensuring that our customers have the right refrigerants where and when they need them and promoting recovery and reclamation activities as our industry transitions to lower GWP equipment and refrigerants. We navigated 2024 with that focus and remain committed to our operating strategy. In fact, our overall reclaim activity increased 18% in 2024.

“As we move through 2025, we maintain our long-term view that the current phase down of HFC refrigerants creates a significant opportunity for our reclamation business. The installed base of HFC equipment will be operable for many years to come, and as the supply of virgin HFCs becomes limited, reclaimed HFCs will be needed to fill the anticipated supply/demand gap. With that in mind, we are intent on maximizing our recovery and reclamation capabilities, as evidenced by our strategic acquisition of USA Refrigerants in June 2024. Refrigerant recovery is integral to the reclamation process and the USA Refrigerants acquisition provides Hudson access to a previously untapped recovery network. This, coupled with our ongoing efforts to promote recovery in the field, has strengthened our reclaimed refrigerant supply chain. We are now better positioned to continue to grow our leadership position in the reclamation landscape.

“Our strong unlevered balance sheet with $70.1 million in cash and no debt at December 31, 2024 provides us the financial flexibility to continue executing on our three-pillar capital allocation strategy: invest in organic growth; explore acquisition opportunities; and opportunistically repurchase stock. During the fourth quarter, we repurchased $5.5 million of common stock under the stock buyback plan that was originally established in the third quarter of 2024. During full year 2024, the Company repurchased $8.1 million of common stock,” Mr. Coleman concluded.

Three Months Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Hudson reported:

Revenues of $34.6 million, a decrease of 23% compared to revenues of $44.9 million in the comparable 2023 period. The decrease is related to decreased prices for certain refrigerants and lower DLA activity.

Gross margin of 17%, compared to 31% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gross margin compression in 2024 was predominately price driven.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $8.0 million compared to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating loss of ($3.2) million, compared to operating income of $4.7 million in the prior year period.

Net loss of ($2.6) million or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $3.9 million or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per diluted share in the same period of 2023.



Full Year 2024 Results

For the full year ended December 31, 2024, Hudson reported:

Revenues of $237.1 million, a decrease of 18% compared to revenues of $289.0 million for 2023. Revenues declined due to decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants, partially offset by slightly increased sales volumes. Additionally, as expected, revenue from the Company’s DLA contract during full year 2024 declined as compared to full year 2023 contract revenue, related to surge purchases of approximately $20 million recorded in 2023.

Gross margin of 28%, compared to gross margin of 39% in full year 2023. The gross margin compression in 2024 was predominately price driven.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $33.0 million compared to $30.5 million in 2023. Included in the 2024 selling, general and administrative expenses are approximately $0.7 million of costs associated with the USA Refrigerants acquisition and IT expenses.

Operating income of $29.3 million compared to operating income of $78.2 million in 2023.

Net income of $24.4 million or $0.54 per basic and $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.2 million or $1.15 per basic and $1.10 per diluted share in full year 2023. Net income in full year 2024 included approximately $2.3 million of non-recurring income, arising in part from proceeds of a litigation settlement.



Conference Call Information

Hudson Technologies will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

Please visit this link at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and receive dial-in and webcast details.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 5, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52007.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under its existing credit facility, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Investor Relations Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

(203) 972-9200

jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Company Contact:

Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO

Hudson Technologies, Inc.

(845) 735-6000

bcoleman@hudsontech.com





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts) December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,134 $ 12,446 Trade accounts receivable – net 13,629 25,169 Inventories 96,247 154,450 Income tax receivable 6,284 5,438 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,218 7,492 Total current assets 195,512 204,995 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 21,554 19,375 Goodwill 62,280 47,803 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 14,100 14,771 Right of use asset 6,878 6,591 Other assets 2,328 3,137 Total Assets $ 302,652 $ 296,672 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 8,692 $ 23,399 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,813 31,537 Accrued payroll 3,704 3,615 Other short-term liabilities 1,600 — Total current liabilities 47,809 58,551 Deferred tax liability 4,076 4,558 Long-term lease liabilities 4,917 4,790 Total Liabilities 56,802 67,899 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 44,284,374 and 45,502,380 respectively 443 455 Additional paid-in capital 110,792 118,091 Retained earnings 134,615 110,227 Total Stockholders’ Equity 245,850 228,773 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 302,652 $ 296,672





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three months

ended December 31, Twelve months

ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024 2023

Revenues $ 34,643 $ 44,856 $ 237,118 $ 289,025 Cost of sales 28,869 30,886 171,410 177,518 Gross profit 5,774 13,970 65,708 111,507 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 7,998 8,532 33,017 30,542 Amortization 1,022 698 3,390 2,793 Total operating expenses 9,020 9,230 36,407 33,335 Operating (loss) income (3,246 ) 4,740 29,301 78,172 Other income (expense) 527 (246 ) 2,726 (8,352 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,719 ) 4,494 32,027 69,820 Income tax (benefit) expense (154 ) 549 7,639 17,573 Net (loss) income $ (2,565 ) $ 3,945 $ 24,388 $ 52,247 Net (loss) income per common share – Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.54 $ 1.15 Net (loss) income per common share – Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.52 $ 1.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic 44,863,767 45,496,296 45,329,789 45,385,433 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted 44,863,767 47,446,365 47,076,477 47,338,231





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands) For the years ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 24,388 $ 52,247 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,997 2,989 Amortization of intangible assets 3,390 2,793 Impairment of long lived assets 441 2,120 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment 3,028 (2,259 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts (766 ) 659 Amortization of deferred finance cost 228 726 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,427 Share based compensation 842 2,306 Deferred tax expense (482 ) 4,314 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 12,306 (4,957 ) Inventories 60,248 (6,814 ) Prepaid and other assets (1,144 ) (3,182 ) Lease obligations (92 ) — Income taxes receivable (846 ) (5,277 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,727 ) 9,455 Cash provided by operating activities 91,811 58,547 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisition (20,670 ) — Additions to property, plant, and equipment (5,300 ) (3,580 ) Cash used in investing activities (25,970 ) (3,580 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuances of common stock and exercises of stock options — 39 Repurchase of common shares (8,146 ) — Excess tax benefits from exercise of stock options (7 ) (694 ) Payment of deferred financing cost — — Proceeds from long term debt — — Repayment of long-term debt — (47,161 ) Cash used in financing activities (8,153 ) (47,816 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 57,688 7,151 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,446 5,295 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 70,134 $ 12,446 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during period for interest $ 690 $ 4,475 Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,990 $ 18,536 Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 655 337

