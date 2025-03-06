Submit Release
Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results

  • Strong unlevered balance sheet with $70.1 million in cash and no debt
  • Repurchased $8.1 million of common stock in 2024
  • Increased refrigerant reclamation volume by 18% in 2024

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies, commented, “Our fourth quarter 2024 results reflected the seasonally slower sales activity we have historically seen outside of our nine-month selling season. Full year 2024 results reflected a challenging selling season in which market pricing for certain HFC refrigerants declined by up to 45% from last year’s levels which more than offset the slight gains we achieved in sales volume. The decline in refrigerant pricing was driven by higher than anticipated inventory levels up stream in the marketplace built up in advance of the HFC phaseout. During our many decades in this industry, we have successfully weathered unfavorable pricing environments by staying focused on what we can control – ensuring that our customers have the right refrigerants where and when they need them and promoting recovery and reclamation activities as our industry transitions to lower GWP equipment and refrigerants. We navigated 2024 with that focus and remain committed to our operating strategy. In fact, our overall reclaim activity increased 18% in 2024.

“As we move through 2025, we maintain our long-term view that the current phase down of HFC refrigerants creates a significant opportunity for our reclamation business. The installed base of HFC equipment will be operable for many years to come, and as the supply of virgin HFCs becomes limited, reclaimed HFCs will be needed to fill the anticipated supply/demand gap. With that in mind, we are intent on maximizing our recovery and reclamation capabilities, as evidenced by our strategic acquisition of USA Refrigerants in June 2024. Refrigerant recovery is integral to the reclamation process and the USA Refrigerants acquisition provides Hudson access to a previously untapped recovery network. This, coupled with our ongoing efforts to promote recovery in the field, has strengthened our reclaimed refrigerant supply chain. We are now better positioned to continue to grow our leadership position in the reclamation landscape.

“Our strong unlevered balance sheet with $70.1 million in cash and no debt at December 31, 2024 provides us the financial flexibility to continue executing on our three-pillar capital allocation strategy: invest in organic growth; explore acquisition opportunities; and opportunistically repurchase stock. During the fourth quarter, we repurchased $5.5 million of common stock under the stock buyback plan that was originally established in the third quarter of 2024. During full year 2024, the Company repurchased $8.1 million of common stock,” Mr. Coleman concluded.

Three Months Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Hudson reported:

  • Revenues of $34.6 million, a decrease of 23% compared to revenues of $44.9 million in the comparable 2023 period. The decrease is related to decreased prices for certain refrigerants and lower DLA activity.
  • Gross margin of 17%, compared to 31% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gross margin compression in 2024 was predominately price driven.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $8.0 million compared to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Operating loss of ($3.2) million, compared to operating income of $4.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Net loss of ($2.6) million or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $3.9 million or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per diluted share in the same period of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Results

For the full year ended December 31, 2024, Hudson reported:

  • Revenues of $237.1 million, a decrease of 18% compared to revenues of $289.0 million for 2023. Revenues declined due to decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants, partially offset by slightly increased sales volumes. Additionally, as expected, revenue from the Company’s DLA contract during full year 2024 declined as compared to full year 2023 contract revenue, related to surge purchases of approximately $20 million recorded in 2023.
  • Gross margin of 28%, compared to gross margin of 39% in full year 2023. The gross margin compression in 2024 was predominately price driven.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $33.0 million compared to $30.5 million in 2023. Included in the 2024 selling, general and administrative expenses are approximately $0.7 million of costs associated with the USA Refrigerants acquisition and IT expenses.
  • Operating income of $29.3 million compared to operating income of $78.2 million in 2023.
  • Net income of $24.4 million or $0.54 per basic and $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.2 million or $1.15 per basic and $1.10 per diluted share in full year 2023. Net income in full year 2024 included approximately $2.3 million of non-recurring income, arising in part from proceeds of a litigation settlement.

Conference Call Information

Hudson Technologies will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

Please visit this link at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and receive dial-in and webcast details.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 5, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52007.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under its existing credit facility, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Investor Relations Contact:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com
 Company Contact:
Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO
Hudson Technologies, Inc.
(845) 735-6000
bcoleman@hudsontech.com


 
Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)
 
    December 31,
    2024   2023
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 70,134   $ 12,446
Trade accounts receivable – net     13,629     25,169
Inventories     96,247     154,450
Income tax receivable     6,284     5,438
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     9,218     7,492
Total current assets     195,512     204,995
             
Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation     21,554     19,375
Goodwill     62,280     47,803
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization     14,100     14,771
Right of use asset     6,878     6,591
Other assets     2,328     3,137
Total Assets   $ 302,652   $ 296,672
             
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Trade accounts payable   $ 8,692   $ 23,399
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     33,813     31,537
Accrued payroll     3,704     3,615
Other short-term liabilities     1,600    
Total current liabilities     47,809     58,551
Deferred tax liability     4,076     4,558
Long-term lease liabilities     4,917     4,790
Total Liabilities     56,802     67,899
             
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding        
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 44,284,374 and 45,502,380 respectively     443     455
Additional paid-in capital     110,792     118,091
Retained earnings     134,615     110,227
Total Stockholders’ Equity     245,850     228,773
             
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 302,652   $ 296,672


 
Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
 
    Three months
ended December 31, 		  Twelve months
ended December 31,
    2024
   2023
 		  2024   2023
Revenues   $ 34,643     $ 44,856     $ 237,118     $ 289,025  
Cost of sales     28,869       30,886       171,410       177,518  
Gross profit     5,774       13,970       65,708       111,507  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Selling, general and administrative     7,998       8,532       33,017       30,542  
Amortization     1,022       698       3,390       2,793  
Total operating expenses     9,020       9,230       36,407       33,335  
                                 
Operating (loss) income     (3,246 )     4,740       29,301       78,172  
                                 
Other income (expense)     527       (246 )     2,726       (8,352 )
                                 
Income (loss) before income taxes     (2,719 )     4,494       32,027       69,820  
                                 
Income tax (benefit) expense     (154 )     549       7,639       17,573  
                                 
Net (loss) income   $ (2,565 )   $ 3,945     $ 24,388     $ 52,247  
                                 
Net (loss) income per common share – Basic   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.09     $ 0.54     $ 1.15  
Net (loss) income per common share – Diluted   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.08     $ 0.52     $ 1.10  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic     44,863,767       45,496,296       45,329,789       45,385,433  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted     44,863,767       47,446,365       47,076,477       47,338,231  


 
Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
             
    For the years ended
December 31,
    2024   2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 24,388     $ 52,247  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation     2,997       2,989  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,390       2,793  
Impairment of long lived assets     441       2,120  
Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment     3,028       (2,259 )
Allowance for doubtful accounts     (766 )     659  
Amortization of deferred finance cost     228       726  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           3,427  
Share based compensation     842       2,306  
Deferred tax expense     (482 )     4,314  
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
Trade accounts receivable     12,306       (4,957 )
Inventories     60,248       (6,814 )
Prepaid and other assets     (1,144 )     (3,182 )
Lease obligations     (92 )      
Income taxes receivable     (846 )     (5,277 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (12,727 )     9,455  
Cash provided by operating activities     91,811       58,547  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Payments for acquisition     (20,670 )      
Additions to property, plant, and equipment     (5,300 )     (3,580 )
Cash used in investing activities     (25,970 )     (3,580 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Net proceeds from issuances of common stock and exercises of stock options           39  
Repurchase of common shares     (8,146 )      
Excess tax benefits from exercise of stock options     (7 )     (694 )
Payment of deferred financing cost            
Proceeds from long term debt            
Repayment of long-term debt           (47,161 )
Cash used in financing activities     (8,153 )     (47,816 )
             
Increase in cash and cash equivalents     57,688       7,151  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     12,446       5,295  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 70,134     $ 12,446  
             
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
Cash paid during period for interest   $ 690     $ 4,475  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 8,990     $ 18,536  
Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities   $ 655       337  

Primary Logo

