Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-To-Date Operating Results For Fiscal 2025 and February Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025, ended February 16, 2025.

Net sales for the quarter increased 9.1 percent, to $62.53 billion, from $57.33 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 8.3 percent, to $123.52 billion, from $114.05 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 24 Weeks 24 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 8.3% 8.6% 6.8% 7.9% Canada 4.6% 10.5% 5.2% 8.6% Other International 1.7% 10.3% 3.2% 8.7% Total Company 6.8% 9.1% 6.0% 8.1% E-commerce 20.9% 22.2% 17.1% 17.9%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,788 million, $4.02 per diluted share, compared to $1,743 million, $3.92 per diluted share, last year. Last year’s second quarter net income was positively impacted by a $94 million ($0.21 per diluted share) tax benefit due to the deductibility of the $15 per share special dividend to the extent received by 401(k) plan participants. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $3.59 billion, $8.06 per diluted share, compared to $3.33 billion, $7.49 per diluted share, last year.

For the four-week reporting month of February, ended March 2, 2025, the Company reported net sales of $19.81 billion, an increase of 8.8 percent from $18.21 billion last year. Net sales for the first 26 weeks were $133.36 billion, an increase of 8.3 percent from $123.15 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended March 2, 2025, were as follows:

4 Weeks 4 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 8.6% 8.6% 6.9% 7.9% Canada 3.2% 8.7% 5.1% 8.6% Other International -0.6% 6.5% 3.0% 8.7% Total Company 6.5% 8.3% 6.1% 8.1% E-commerce 19.0% 20.2% 16.9% 17.7%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Costco currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 36 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 6, 2025, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation David Sherwood, 425/313-8239 Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254 Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305

COST-Earn

COST-Sales

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended February 16, 2025 February 18, 2024 February 16, 2025 February 18, 2024 REVENUE Net sales $ 62,530 $ 57,331 $ 123,515 $ 114,048 Membership fees 1,193 1,111 2,359 2,193 Total revenue 63,723 58,442 125,874 116,241 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 55,744 51,140 109,853 101,597 Selling, general and administrative 5,663 5,240 11,509 10,598 Operating income 2,316 2,062 4,512 4,046 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (36 ) (41 ) (73 ) (79 ) Interest income and other, net 142 216 289 376 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,422 2,237 4,728 4,343 Provision for income taxes 634 494 1,142 1,011 NET INCOME $ 1,788 $ 1,743 $ 3,586 $ 3,332 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 4.03 $ 3.93 $ 8.08 $ 7.51 Diluted $ 4.02 $ 3.92 $ 8.06 $ 7.49 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,982 443,892 443,985 443,859 Diluted 444,886 444,754 444,888 444,579





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited) Subject to Reclassification February 16, 2025 September 1, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,356 $ 9,906 Short-term investments 802 1,238 Receivables, net 3,060 2,721 Merchandise inventories 18,754 18,647 Other current assets 1,925 1,734 Total current assets 36,897 34,246 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 29,809 29,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,531 2,617 Other long-term assets 3,987 3,936 TOTAL ASSETS $ 73,224 $ 69,831 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 18,610 $ 19,421 Accrued salaries and benefits 5,150 4,794 Accrued member rewards 2,491 2,435 Deferred membership fees 2,824 2,501 Other current liabilities 7,924 6,313 Total current liabilities 36,999 35,464 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,755 5,794 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,284 2,375 Other long-term liabilities 2,609 2,576 TOTAL LIABILITIES 47,647 46,209 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,730,000 and 443,126,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 8,047 7,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,242 ) (1,828 ) Retained earnings 19,770 17,619 TOTAL EQUITY 25,577 23,622 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 73,224 $ 69,831





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in millions) (unaudited) Subject to Reclassification 24 Weeks Ended February 16, 2025 February 18, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 3,586 $ 3,332 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,100 1,015 Non-cash lease expense 137 148 Stock-based compensation 614 580 Other non-cash operating activities, net (79 ) (7 ) Changes in working capital 650 314 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,008 5,382 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of short-term investments (345 ) (719 ) Maturities of short-term investments 752 1,029 Additions to property and equipment (2,401 ) (2,071 ) Other investing activities, net (13 ) 9 Net cash used in investing activities (2,007 ) (1,752 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayments of short-term borrowings (389 ) (409 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 370 383 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 498 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards (390 ) (292 ) Repurchases of common stock (412 ) (322 ) Cash dividend payments (515 ) (8,012 ) Financing lease payments and other financing activities, net (98 ) (96 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,434 ) (8,250 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (117 ) 15 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,450 (4,605 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR 9,906 13,700 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF PERIOD $ 12,356 $ 9,095

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.