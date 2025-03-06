Lessons from Recent Hurricanes: What Homeowners and Businesses Should Know

Reinforcing buildings with storm-resistant materials, impact-resistant windows, and stronger roof fasteners helps reduce damage” — Earl Carr, Jr.

HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent hurricanes have demonstrated the ongoing risks that severe storms pose to homes, businesses, and infrastructure in the Gulf region. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges cause widespread damage, leaving communities with significant recovery challenges. Understanding the impact of these storms provides valuable insight into how property owners can improve preparedness, minimize damage, and strengthen resilience. Earl Carr, Jr. , president of Gulf 52 in Hammond, Louisiana, discusses key takeaways from recent hurricanes and steps that can help mitigate future risks.Structural Vulnerabilities and the Importance of ReinforcementHurricanes expose weaknesses in construction, roofing, and foundation stability. High winds lift shingles, break windows, and weaken support structures, while flooding erodes foundations and submerges electrical systems. Structures not built to withstand hurricane-force winds often experience extensive roof damage, wall collapse, or complete structural failure."Reinforcing buildings with storm-resistant materials, impact-resistant windows, and stronger roof fasteners helps reduce damage." Properties located in flood-prone areas benefit from elevation, improved drainage, and flood-resistant barriers. Retrofitting older buildings to meet updated hurricane-resistant codes strengthens long-term durability.Power and Utility Failures During StormsWidespread power outages disrupt homes and businesses for days or weeks after a hurricane. Storm damage to electrical grids, substations, and transformers results in prolonged recovery periods. Businesses lose refrigeration, communications, and essential operations, while homeowners face unsafe living conditions.Investing in backup power solutions, such as generators or solar energy with battery storage, provides alternative energy sources during outages. Hardening power infrastructure by reinforcing utility poles and placing power lines underground reduces failure risks. Municipalities and businesses that implement microgrid systems improve overall resilience to electrical disruptions.Water Damage and Mold Risks After FloodingHurricanes bring heavy rainfall that leads to flash flooding, roof leaks, and water intrusion. Saturated drywall, flooring, and insulation create conditions for mold growth within days. Water-damaged electrical systems and HVAC units require extensive repairs or replacements.Preventive measures such as installing sump pumps, waterproofing foundations, and ensuring proper drainage reduce water intrusion. Businesses and homeowners who respond quickly by drying affected areas, removing damaged materials, and using professional restoration services limit mold and structural deterioration.Emergency Response and Evacuation PlanningDelays in emergency response and overwhelmed resources highlight the need for proactive evacuation planning. Road closures, fuel shortages, and shelter availability influence evacuation effectiveness. Understanding local evacuation routes and having a plan in place ensures a faster and safer departure when needed.Communities that establish clear evacuation protocols, emergency alert systems, and designated shelter locations improve public safety. Households and businesses that prepare in advance with emergency supplies, transportation plans, and backup communication methods experience fewer disruptions.Impact on Businesses and the Need for Continuity PlanningHurricanes force temporary or permanent closures of businesses, disrupting supply chains, operations, and financial stability. Flooded storefronts, damaged warehouses, and inaccessible offices contribute to revenue loss and delayed recovery. Companies without business continuity plans struggle to reopen after a disaster.Developing a continuity plan that includes remote work options, backup data storage, and alternative supply chain strategies ensures businesses can operate under emergency conditions. Businesses that reinforce facilities, secure inventory, and maintain insurance coverage specific to hurricane-related losses recover more effectively.Challenges with Insurance Claims and RecoveryAfter hurricanes, insurance claims increase significantly, leading to long processing times, disputed claims, and underinsured losses. Homeowners and businesses that document property conditions before storms and maintain accurate records of repairs experience a more efficient claims process.Understanding policy coverage, including wind and flood insurance requirements, ensures that properties have adequate protection. Keeping detailed photos, receipts, and property assessments helps expedite claims. Seeking professional assessments from licensed inspectors provides additional support when filing claims.Infrastructure Damage and Community Recovery EffortsHurricanes damage roads, bridges, and public buildings, affecting long-term recovery efforts. Washed-out streets, debris-blocked highways, and collapsed drainage systems delay restoration work and emergency response. Communities that invest in storm-resistant infrastructure, improved drainage, and reinforced public utilities reduce recovery times.Collaborations between local governments, businesses, and disaster recovery teams strengthen rebuilding efforts. Municipalities that upgrade flood control systems, implement stricter building codes, and establish emergency response hubs improve overall community resilience.Environmental Impact and Land Loss from Storm SurgesStorm surges cause coastal erosion, saltwater intrusion, and destruction of natural protective barriers. Wetlands, dunes, and barrier islands that absorb wave energy and reduce flooding are lost or severely damaged during hurricanes.Restoration efforts, including replanting native vegetation, rebuilding dunes, and reinforcing shoreline defenses, help restore lost land and reduce future storm impact. Communities that invest in wetland preservation and sustainable land management strategies create natural buffers against storm surges.Improving Preparedness for Future StormsLessons from recent hurricanes emphasize the need for proactive measures rather than reactive responses. Property owners, businesses, and communities that invest in mitigation strategies experience lower recovery costs and reduced long-term risks.Strengthening buildings with hurricane-resistant materialsInstalling backup power solutions to prevent prolonged outagesImplementing flood control measures to minimize water damageDeveloping emergency evacuation and business continuity plansUnderstanding insurance coverage to ensure adequate protectionSupporting infrastructure improvements for long-term resiliencePreparedness efforts that combine personal responsibility, community collaboration, and government action contribute to stronger, more disaster-resilient regions. The ability to adapt and implement lessons learned from past storms ensures that homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure are better protected when future hurricanes occur.

