Award-Winning Memoir, TOO MUCH, Delivers a Powerful Journey Through Addiction, Redemption, and Whistleblowing

Too Much Gold Award Winner Cindy Lee Neighbors

Cindy Lee Neighbors shares a fearless account of the fight against addiction, mental illness, and systemic failures within military medicine.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Much, the compelling debut memoir by Dr. Cindy Lee Neighbors, takes readers on an unfiltered journey through the challenges of addiction, mental health struggles, and the realities of military medicine. Published by CLN Publishing LLC in 2024, "Too Much" has already earned critical acclaim, winning the Gold Medal in the Humanities category and securing a Finalist spot in the Memoir category in the 2024-2025 Reader Views Literary Awards.In this deeply personal account, Neighbors shares the story of her journey through medical training, military service, and the personal and professional struggles that shaped her path. Her story begins on a Hawaiian beach, where she awaits the outcome of her case within the Army’s judicial system. As she reflects on her experiences, flashbacks reveal a history of challenges, difficult choices, and the toxic work environment that contributed to her struggles. Yet, "Too Much" is not just about hardship—it is about resilience, self-discovery, and ultimately, transformation.A pivotal moment changes everything when a commander urges her to set aside fiction and instead “tell her story.” Taking that advice, she begins to confront both personal struggles and the systemic issues within military medicine. Too Much blends raw personal reflection with a larger mission, transforming adversity into a powerful call for change.Critics have praised Neighbors’ raw and immersive writing, comparing her style to Jack Kerouac’s On the Road—a journey through the complexities of the human mind and the search for purpose. “Neighbors’ writing is stunningly personal, and she handles the first-person point of view as a natural,” says Reader Views reviewer J.L. Askew. “She has written a true expression of one person bound by mental illness and breaking free.”"Too Much" is a powerful reflection on mental health, ambition, and self-acceptance. Neighbors’ willingness to share both her struggles and her victories creates an unforgettable portrait of resilience and personal growth.With its poignant themes and unflinching honesty, Too Much is a must-read for those seeking an inspiring story of redemption and transformation. If just one reader finds hope in her journey, Neighbors considers her story a success."Too Much" is available now on Amazon and other major booksellers.ABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Cindy Lee Neighbors is a retired US Army physician and writer whose work centers on mental health advocacy. Her debut memoir, Too Much, chronicles her experiences navigating mental health challenges and a toxic work environment within military medicine. She is also a passionate children’s book author, with her debut title, Benji and Briana Become Booger Doctors, and the creator of the coloring book series Adventures in Surgeryland. Cindy’s mission is to inspire others to overcome adversity and find their voice through storytelling.For more information about the author and her work visit: https://www.cindyleeneighbors.com/ Publicity Contact: admin@readerviews.com

