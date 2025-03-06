AgZen Raises $10M in Series A Funding to Enable Feedback Optimized Agriculture

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgZen, a leader in agricultural technology, today announced the successful closing of a $10 million Series A funding round, led by DCVC Bio, alongside Material Impact, which led the previous $3.5 million seed round in 2022. This investment will support AgZen's mission to finally close the loop on chemical application in agriculture, leading to improved outcomes and reduced costs for every part of the direct-ag-inputs industry.

Maximizing yield at minimal input cost is an existential problem in agriculture. Less than 10% of pesticides and 33% of critical fertilizers used in farms actively contribute to crop protection and yield. In the United States alone, farmers apply $16 billion worth of pesticides and more than $30 billion in fertilizers annually, yet the ag-industry lacks critical insight on where all this value ends up.

Since spinning out of MIT in 2022, AgZen has pioneered feedback optimization for agrochemical application, ensuring every droplet and granule is applied with precision to maximize efficiency and effectiveness in the field.

AgZen’s first product, RealCoverage, is the world’s first and only system that optimizes droplet coverage on target. AgZen’s system enables 30-50% savings on pesticides in row crops while enabling better weed and disease control resulting in improved yields - all made possible by AgZen’s expertise in interfacial science, AI, and computer vision.

With this new funding, AgZen plans to build on the success of RealCoverage and expand its impact across all chemical input applications on farms, including foliar, residual pesticides, liquid, and granular fertilizers. The company also plans to push optimization beyond individual farms, define new standards for efficiency, and develop automations to achieve those standards with minimal lift from the operators themselves.

“The need for feedback optimization shows in our rapid adoption. In only our second commercial year, growers have leased or bought RealCoverage systems for almost a million acres of spraying in 2025. As exciting as that is, we are more excited about how we can revolutionize the ag inputs industry. Our expertise in interfacial science and the knowledge we are unlocking on every leaf and piece of soil, is allowing us to uniquely understand what works and what doesn't throughout the whole agrochemical farm supply chain from spray technology to chemical actives,” said Vishnu Jayaprakash, Co-Founder and CEO of AgZen.

“AgZen's technology gives farmers the ability to actually see how their inputs are working: for the first time they have the ability to measure where their dollars are going in the field as they are applying those inputs,” said Justin Kern, Partner at DCVC Bio. “Our technology works across equipment and crops to help growers make real optimization decisions.”

“Achieving a sustainable agricultural future begins with how resources are applied on the field,” said Carmichael Roberts, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Material Impact. “AgZen’s products are going to be game-changer for farmers and the entire agricultural supply chain. It’s the innovation the industry needs to ensure productive, efficient farming practices that will deliver long-term benefits for all stakeholders.”

AgZen is the pioneer of feedback-optimized agriculture, a new approach that improves outcomes and reduces costs for every part of the direct-ag-inputs industry.

DCVC Bio, based in San Francisco, backs companies building computationally advantaged or biologically transformative platforms with the potential to dramatically accelerate life science product development. DCVC Bio supports teams and science that treat diseases, provide nutrition to the planet, or produce sustainable alternatives to commonly used materials. Visit us at www.dcvc.com/bio, or follow us on LinkedIn or X @DCVCBio.

Material Impact is a champion of the bravest ideas for the future, building deep tech companies powered by material science that solve enduring, large-scale, real-world problems. Learn more at http://www.materialimpact.com.

