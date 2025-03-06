Miller Johnson Announces Court Decision in Small Business Association of Michigan v. Janet Yellen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Johnson achieved a significant victory for its clients in the case of Small Business Association of Michigan et al. v. Janet Yellen et al. In this case, the federal court in the Western District of Michigan ruled that the Corporate Transparency Act violates the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), which requires small business owners across the country to report personal and private information to the federal government, has been challenged on constitutional grounds all over the country. While other courts have held that the CTA is unconstitutional, this is the first decision in which a court has ruled that the CTA statute violates the Fourth Amendment. This decision recognizes that small businesses have a privacy interest in their internal affairs and that a statute requiring disclosure of such private information violates the Bill of Rights.

Miller Johnson is proud to represent the Small Business Association of Michigan, the Chaldean Chamber of Commerce, Steward Media Group, LLC, Power Connections Co., LLC, Derek Dickow, Semper Real Estate Advisors, LLC, and Timothy A. Eisenbraun in this case.

D. Andrew Portinga, Amanda Rauh-Bieri, Erik Daly, and Stephen van Stempvoort represented the plaintiffs in this case.

