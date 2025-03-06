OSE Immunotherapeutics Hosts KOL Webinar Post-ECCO on

Lusvertikimab and the Future of IBD

NANTES, France – March 6, 2025, 6:00pm CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics recently hosted a webinar featuring key opinion leaders (KOLs) to discuss the latest clinical trial results and scientific data on Lusvertikimab, particularly its positive outcomes in treating ulcerative colitis (UC).

The webinar included insights from:

Prof Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet , Professor of Gastroenterology, Nancy University Hospital, France,

, Professor of Gastroenterology, Nancy University Hospital, France, Prof Arnaud Bourreille , Associate Professor of Gastroenterology, Institut des Maladies de l’Appareil Digestif, Nantes University Hospital,

, Associate Professor of Gastroenterology, Institut des Maladies de l’Appareil Digestif, Nantes University Hospital, Prof Vipul Jairath , Gastroenterologist and Professor of Medicine in the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Ontario, Canada,

, Gastroenterologist and Professor of Medicine in the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Ontario, Canada, Nicolas Poirier, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

These experts highlighted the significance of Lusvertikimab’s clinical trial results within the current research and therapeutic landscape. They also discussed how these advancements address unmet patient needs and their potential impact on patient care. Additionally, the webinar provided an overview of the current therapeutic landscape in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD), with a focus on UC.

FULL WEBINAR VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0r9LcSzfDo

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn





Contacts

Fiona Olivier

fiona.olivier@ose-immuno.com







Sylvie Détry

sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com











French Media Contact

FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 6 07 768 283







U.S. Media Contact

Rooney Partners LLC

Kate Barrette

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

+1 212 223 0561





Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management considering its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2024, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2023, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.