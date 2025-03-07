New Travel Saving Reward Just for 30+Women Who Love to Share and Gift a BFF Trip

Love to Travel with a BFF participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to Earn Sweet 2 for 1 Travel Saving Reward www.100WomenTravelTogether.com To See The World for Good! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn trip to Celebrate International Women's Day in Paris www.TheSweetestParisParty.com March 2026 Love to Travel with a BFF participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to Earn Sweet 2 for 1 Travel Saving Reward www.100WomenTravelTogether.com To See The World for Good!

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find professional to fund causes; and is rewarding referrals with generous travel saving to share and gift.

Love to travel with your BFF? join the Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund meaningful community causes, and sweet nonprofits.Recruiting for Good launches a meaningful and sweet travel saving reward for women who love to share and gift a BFF trip ( 100 Women Travel Together ). The staffing agency created the reward to help fund The Inner Beauty Club in Santa Monica (teaching girls in 3rd and 4th grade Fulfillment).According to Recruiting for Good Sweet, Carlos Cymerman; "Your referrals enable our staffing agency to generate more proceeds to do GOOD; create and fund meaningful programs for girls. And we are graciously sharing proceeds so you can travel with a BFF to See the World for GOOD...Together! 1. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; by introducing an HR Manager/Executive, CEO, or CFO.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared to Fund The Inner Beauty Club (Launching Fall 2025). and rewards 2 for 1 Travel saving Reward to share travel with a BFF ($5,000 value).AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes, community projects, and Sweet Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!100WomenTravelTogether.com To see The World for GoodIn March 2020, Recruiting for Good launched Kids' Meaningful Programs; The Sweetest Gigs (For Talented Kids to Learn Sweet Skills) and Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Leadership Development for Pre-Teens)."Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman has created sweet community solutions that benefit kids, families, and moms. He has over 10 years of mentoring experience (kids, and women). He has over 25 years experience in the staffing industry. Before entering the staffing industry, he worked as a Spanish teacher in a pre-school, and worked in elementary/middle schools as an ESL teacher. l he also has had leadership experience in nonprofits. And Carlos is an expert at teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!In Fall 2025, Recruiting for Good is launching www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com with a Sweet Mission Teaching Girls Fulfillment. The meaningful club is perfectly designed for curiously creative girls in 3rd and 4th grade who come from families with positive values.

