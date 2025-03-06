Press Advantage to Host Master Class on How to Get Client Content into AI Language Models

Las Vegas, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Advantage, a full-service press release distribution service, is proud to announce their upcoming master class on how to leverage press releases and other news content to become searchable content in AI language learning models.

Jeremy Noetzelman, Co-Owner of Press Advantage, says, "At Press Advantage, we've seen the power that AI language models use to create actionable, successful content based on specific business details for press releases. With AI search becoming a primary form of search for potential customers, getting your clients' content into these language models is essential. We're excited to share how using press releases and other types of news content can teach these AI language models how to create a varied library of searchable, readable, and trustworthy content for their customers in chat bots."

The class will focus on teaching these language models through press releases. Noetzelman says that press releases have already shaped how AI search models index content, and those releases have already been successful at ranking companies based on trust and searchability. He emphasizes how this class will show business owners how to teach these AI search models to use their clients' press releases to be top results for search functions in AI models such as ChatGPT.

"Website content such as blog posts and case studies are the types of content that can rank high, but the AI-powered search engines and chat bots still have to learn how valuable it is," Noetzelman says. "Through creating trustworthy, authoritative news content, and feeding it to these AI language models, branded content teaches the model about your brand, and prospective clients will be more likely to find you first."

Noetzelman emphasizes how important it is to start teaching AI language models how to create and index business content in the current moment, as AI-powered search is on the rise. The ease of use of these language models and the opportunities to mold branded content based on region, industry, and demographics are endless, he says.

Press releases have been successful, Noetzelman says, because they establish trust with a business's audience. He explains that through press release distribution services like Press Advantage, placement on news sites and other established media outlets also create trust and authority. He says that with press releases and other news content already shaping AI-powered search engines, the time is essential to teach these models branded content in order to become an authoritative voice when clients are using AI search.

"It's time for businesses to adapt, and we're ready to help business owners shape the future of AI language models around branded content," Noetzelman says. "Our master class will teach you not only how to place your content in search engines, but also to get on the ground floor of shaping the future of search."

